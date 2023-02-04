Democratic proposed ban on firearms in congressional committee room rejected by Republicans

The GOP-led House Natural Resources Committee had a contentious debate Wednesday over a proposed Democratic amendment to ban firearms from the hearing room. While Democrats argued that bringing firearms into the committee room was unnecessary and unsafe, Republicans successfully pushed back against this measure.

Photo by Elijah Mears on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

With over 7,000 threats made toward lawmakers in 2022 alone, and metal dectectors removed at the Capitol, there is an argument to be made for allowing members of Congress to carry guns for protection.

"With threats against members of Congress at an all-time high, now is not the time to be stripping members of our constitutional right to defend ourselves," said Lauren Boebert R-Colo.

This argument is further bolstered by the fact that metal detectors were recently removed from the Capitol. The metal detectors have been there since the January, 6 riot. Without these additional security measures in place, members may feel even more vulnerable and therefore have a need to arm themselves while they conduct their business.

"To be clear, members and their staff are already prohibited by law from carrying guns into the hearing rooms and conference rooms of this Capitol. Currently, under statute and Capitol Police Board regulation, members are supposed to have firearms only in their offices," Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif said.

"This does not allow for carrying firearms into hearing rooms and doesn't allow for walking around the Capitol with a loaded weapon. But we know some members think these rules do not apply to them," he added.

Democrats propose that having firearms present during congressional meetings is unnecessary and unsafe. They argue that introducing guns into an already charged political environment can lead to dangerous situations escalating quickly out of control.

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., asked the two Democratic members whether they have "reason to believe there's a homicidal maniac amongst us."

Ocasio-Cortez answered, "I believe from what I've witnessed the competence of some members may be something I'm willing to question."

The conclusion: The Democratic amendment was defeated in a party-line vote.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

If you enjoy my writing and want more, feel free to follow me on NewsBreak. Thank you.