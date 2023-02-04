Democratic proposed ban on firearms in congressional committee room rejected by Republicans

Kendra M.

The GOP-led House Natural Resources Committee had a contentious debate Wednesday over a proposed Democratic amendment to ban firearms from the hearing room. While Democrats argued that bringing firearms into the committee room was unnecessary and unsafe, Republicans successfully pushed back against this measure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dGHdy_0kaRoMUO00
Photo byElijah MearsonUnsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

With over 7,000 threats made toward lawmakers in 2022 alone, and metal dectectors removed at the Capitol, there is an argument to be made for allowing members of Congress to carry guns for protection.

"With threats against members of Congress at an all-time high, now is not the time to be stripping members of our constitutional right to defend ourselves," said Lauren Boebert R-Colo.

This argument is further bolstered by the fact that metal detectors were recently removed from the Capitol. The metal detectors have been there since the January, 6 riot. Without these additional security measures in place, members may feel even more vulnerable and therefore have a need to arm themselves while they conduct their business.

"To be clear, members and their staff are already prohibited by law from carrying guns into the hearing rooms and conference rooms of this Capitol. Currently, under statute and Capitol Police Board regulation, members are supposed to have firearms only in their offices," Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif said.

"This does not allow for carrying firearms into hearing rooms and doesn't allow for walking around the Capitol with a loaded weapon. But we know some members think these rules do not apply to them," he added.

Democrats propose that having firearms present during congressional meetings is unnecessary and unsafe. They argue that introducing guns into an already charged political environment can lead to dangerous situations escalating quickly out of control.

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., asked the two Democratic members whether they have "reason to believe there's a homicidal maniac amongst us."

Ocasio-Cortez answered, "I believe from what I've witnessed the competence of some members may be something I'm willing to question."

The conclusion: The Democratic amendment was defeated in a party-line vote.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

If you enjoy my writing and want more, feel free to follow me on NewsBreak. Thank you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# republican# democratic# politics# congress# law

Comments / 164

Published by

News about Georgia and beyond on social media, finances, relationships, and business.

Atlanta, GA
4K followers

More from Kendra M.

Which seat on a plane is the safest?

Whenever you board an airplane, you’re probably concerned with finding a seat that’s comfortable or one that’s convenient. But have you ever thought of which seat would be the safest? According to 35 years of plane accident data, the middle rear seats of an aircraft have the lowest fatality rate. Here’s why – plus some other safety tips for air travel.

Read full story

Woman wants to skip best friend's bachelorette party because she is the only single person

Being the only single person at a hang out with a bunch of couples can definitely be awkward. It makes you feel like you don’t belong or that everyone else is part of an exclusive club and you’re not. What do you do in situations where you know you are going to be the only single person in the room? Do you avoid the situation entirely?

Read full story
25 comments

You may be entitled to a max of $250 from Celsius' class-action settlement; deadline in February

Have you purchased a Celsius drink in the past seven years? If so, you may be eligible to be part of a class-action lawsuit settlement with the company. Celsius has agreed to pay out up to $250 per person as part of this settlement.

Read full story

Family expects 16-year-old daughter to take care of her niece after sister was arrested for driving intoxicated

Babysitting can be incredibly overwhelming, and it's understandable why most people don't take part in it without receiving some kind of compensation. Whether it's a family member or not, tending to a child is a serious undertaking and can require an enormous amount of energy.

Read full story
139 comments

Bed Bath & Beyond closes stores across the country; Tries to raise $1 billion to escape bankruptcy

Bed Bath and Beyond is having liquidation sales as they close many stores across the country. It seems like they've done all they could to stay afloat and nothing was working, until now. The news that Bed Bath & Beyond is attempting to raise more than $1 billion through a stock offering has caused quite the stir in the business world. According to analysts, this move is a last-ditch effort to save the company, which could still be liquidated if the deal fails.

Read full story
1 comments

Dad tells family to either take care of their dog or rehome it; wife and kids think its unfair

Having a dog is definitely a commitment. Though man's best friend is capable of providing unconditional love, joy and companionship, owning one also involves considerable sacrifice and responsibility. Taking care of a dog means making sure it has proper nutrition, exercise, medical care, training and socialization which can equate to lots of time and money. Responsible ownership requires not just time but dedication to provide all these things as dogs rely on us for their well-being.

Read full story
52 comments

Wife upset at cheating joke co-worker made in front of her; Husband says wife needs to "lighten up a little"

People play about having a work spouse often. It's someone who can have your back in the office and provide moral support to help you power through those days that are inevitably filled with stressful meetings and endless deadlines. They typically understand how demanding the workplace can be, so they give constructive feedback or listen to your gripes as a confidante would. But what happens when your real spouse is in the picture?

Read full story
54 comments
Georgia State

Georgia residents could see one-time $500 relief rebate from $1 billion pot

Governor Brian Kemp has proposed using $1 billion of the state's $6.6billion budget surplus to make one-time direct payments, similar to House Bill 1302 that was passed last year. The bill was passed in the state House but is waiting to be debated in the state Senate. According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, if passed, this bill would give married couples up to $500, head of household filers up to $375 and single adults up to $250. The rebates are available for those who filed taxes in 2020 and 2021.

Read full story
61 comments

Unemployed 18-year-old refuses to pay rent at parent's house; stepfather calls them 'entitled'

There's no doubt that getting a job, paying rent and studying for school is an extremely difficult task. It can be pretty overwhelming trying to juggle all three without any real guidance. A young adult tells a story about step father and passive mother who wants them (gender of young adult is not mentioned) to pay rent even though they only turned 18 a few days prior.

Read full story
110 comments

Woman makes homemade food for everyone except her brother's stepdaughter; brother is furious

Food allergies can be scary and life threatening. That's why this woman decided not to cook for her brother's stepdaughter. With one wrong cross-contamination, the young girl could be sent to the hospital. That knowledge was enough to keep the woman from making the stepdaughter a plate and buying her take-out instead. However, her brother didn't quite appreciate the measure of safety she was taking.

Read full story
4 comments

Issue with a new border control mobile app making people call it a "failure"; leaves migrants frustrated

There have been reports of people who are trying to come into the United States from Mexico, but they are stuck at the border in Texas. The Biden Administration has a new app that is supposed to help these people, but it is not working right and people are getting frustrated.

Read full story
61 comments

Pregnant woman feels in competition with pregnant stepdaughter; husband helps his daughter more than his wife

It's no surprise that being pregnant can be both a joyful and difficult experience—it changes our day-to-day lives in innumerable ways! Doing all of the extra work that comes with preparing for a baby can come with its fair share of stress, but it doesn't have to: having help from a partner during pregnancy can make the entire ordeal much more bearable. But what do you do when the person helping you is also helping someone else?

Read full story
52 comments

Woman's husband tells her parents they have to sleep in separate rooms

As our kids grow up, it makes sense to have some house rules when their boyfriends or girlfriends come over. But there is a time to loosen the reins a little bit. Or at least that is what a woman and her husband thought when her parents told them they had to sleep in separate rooms. She took to Reddit (that has sense been deleted) to explain what happened.

Read full story
112 comments

Man in trouble for telling his girlfriend he is smarter than her

Is it healthy to have competition in relationships? It can be natural to want to outdo your partner at something, but when it turns into an obsession and leads to hurt feelings, it can become a problem. A man explains his situation on Reddit.

Read full story

You may be entitled to money from Apple's $50 million class-action settlement; deadline in March

In 2022, Apple reached an unprecedented $50 million resolution to a legal dispute regarding their MacBook keyboards. After numerous reports of defective butterfly keyboards between 2015-2019, the class-action lawsuit came to a close with those affected eligible for compensation - either full keyboard replacements or individual keycap replacements. The settlement is now available on the Settlement Litigation website and marks one of tech giant's most costly settlements in recent years.

Read full story
40 comments

Biden 'secrecy' over migrant relocations bringing border crisis to 'every state': NY GOP

It is believed that the Biden administration has been secretly transporting migrants from the US-Mexico border to upstate New York since 2021. This news has sparked outrage among local Republicans, who have written a letter to the president demanding answers. According to the letter, they fear that this influx of immigrants could overwhelm local services and infrastructure, and they want more transparency from the Biden administration regarding their plans by January 31st. Let’s examine this issue further.

Read full story
67 comments

California restaurant charges a 5% "employee health" fee according to a viral TikTok video

The pandemic has been tough on small businesses, especially restaurants. As they've struggled to stay open with new regulations and fewer customers, many establishments have implemented extra fees to try and make up the difference in revenue they were losing while operating at a limited capacity.

Read full story

Tenants hit with a $5000 water bill and they think the landlord should pay it

In a recent Reddit post, a landlord asks who is responsible for a $5000 water bill at one of their properties. The tenants who live there were hit with a $5000 water bill because the sprinklers have been on for months:

Read full story
286 comments
Pennsylvania State

Walgreens in trouble over toilet paper as shopper outraged by hidden extra cost on ‘essential item’

Mary Bach of Pennsylvania recently took Walgreens to court and won. Her case? She had multiple receipts from store locations across the state that proved she was charged taxes for toilet paper, and in Pennsylvania, it’s illegal to tax certain items—including toilet paper. Unbelievably, Walgreens was only taxing their own brand of toilet paper, not other brands like Scott. The court ruled in her favor, but Walgreens has yet to change the mistake in their system. And if they don’t comply with the ruling? Bach plans to take them back to court.

Read full story
91 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy