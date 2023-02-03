Issue with a new border control mobile app making people call it a "failure"; leaves migrants frustrated

Kendra M.

There have been reports of people who are trying to come into the United States from Mexico, but they are stuck at the border in Texas. The Biden Administration has a new app that is supposed to help these people, but it is not working right and people are getting frustrated.

Photo byBarbara ZandovalonUnsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and websites, cited within the story**

Migration to the United States is getting more and more complicated as migrants waiting at the U.S. southern border come face-to-face with a frustrating mobile app that is supposed to help them schedule asylum appointments. Unfortunately, an array of issues like error messages, login problems, and system crashes have made the process completely inaccessible for many in need of assistance. Sadly, this situation further complicates an already difficult process for those searching for a better life in America's embrace.

Some people can't use the app because it is only in English and Spanish. This is not good for Haitian migrants who speak only French.

The app is an innovative workaround to the controversial Title 42, an immigration order put in place by former President Trump. During Covid-19 the order was supposed to protect the public from potential illness spread by asylum seekers but not everyone saw it that way. Some viewed the title as a front for biased immigration policies and argued that it did little but impede on lives of innocent people. The app seeks to provide services such as appointment booking for CBP services as a means of circumventing Title 42 while allowing asylum seekers access to counselors they would otherwise have been unable to get due to the order. Ultimately, this app brings us closer towards equity and accessibility within our immigration system.

According to the site director, only two people out of about 1,000 at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico have been able to get an appointment so far.

