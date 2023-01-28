California restaurant charges a 5% "employee health" fee according to a viral TikTok video

The pandemic has been tough on small businesses, especially restaurants. As they've struggled to stay open with new regulations and fewer customers, many establishments have implemented extra fees to try and make up the difference in revenue they were losing while operating at a limited capacity.

Diners in Southern California are used to seeing their restaurant bills with tips and tax on them, but one diner was caught off guard when she noticed a 5% "employee health fee" charge to her bill.

Ashley Nichole and her friend were stunned when, while dining at Osteria La Buca in Sherman Oaks, California, they noticed something extraordinary on their bill. She showed her receipt on TikTok and asked followers if this was normal or weird. Her post has gone viral:

In the post she tells people that there was a "$4.75 charge for employee health". When she asked an employee what this meant, they replied and said this was for their healthcare and she was shocked.

Of course, this TikTok has sparked a debate in the comments. Some people are sympathetic to restaurants offering their employees health care and don't mind the surcharge. Others are outraged and don't see why the customer has to pay for employee health care when that should be the job of the employer. A few are saying, customers paid for this already (in a way), it just wasn't present on the bill. But what do you think? Have you experienced this at any restaurant?

