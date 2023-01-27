Tenants hit with a $5000 water bill and they think the landlord should pay it

In a recent Reddit post, a landlord asks who is responsible for a $5000 water bill at one of their properties. The tenants who live there were hit with a $5000 water bill because the sprinklers have been on for months:

...the water company sent them a $5000 bill along with a notice that they had been using abnormally large amounts of water for the past 3 months.

The landlord previously lived there for years and didn't even know the property had sprinklers. To solve the problem, the landlord paid for a plumber to come and turn the valve off but the tenants want the landlord to pay for the water bill even though the bill is in the tenants' name:

Now they want us to foot the bill, because they say it's our fault that they were never informed of the sprinklers' existence.

The landlord is frustrated:

I don't understand how they couldn't notice lawn sprinklers going off for months without telling us or doing anything.

On top of that, in the lease, the tenants are responsible for paying for utilities and water. The landlord is open to paying part of the bill because the tenants have always been on time with rent, but the tenants say they are tight on money.

The landlord finds this hard to believe:

They are a three college friends in their 20s with no dependents working as very highly paid engineers at Microsoft, so I know they can pay it off when their paycheck arrives.

The landlord wants to know if they are in the wrong or not.

