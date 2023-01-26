Chris Brown accused of owing $4 million in state and federal taxes

Kendra M.

The latest news on artist Chris Brown is not a good one. According to a couple tax documents, the singer/songwriter owes a whopping $4 million in taxes to the federal government and the state of California. These taxes were reportedly owed from 2022. If he does not pay up, the federal government and California will be coming after him for collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183nUF_0kSaKyaV00
Photo byJon TysononUnsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and websites, cited within the story**

The IRS hit Chris Brown with two federal tax liens for $2.24 million and $1.05 million respectively, while California filed a state tax lien against him for approximately $740k - making his total tax debt just over $4 million. In cases like these, the IRS can choose to levy bank accounts, garnish wages, or even seize assets as payment towards a debt. In this case, it seems the IRS will look to go after Brown's Tarzana, CA home and his music businesses.

According to TheRichest, Brown's net worth is about $30 million, so he shouldn't have too many problems paying his debt.

While there is still no word yet on how exactly he plans on resolving this issue or what might happen should he fail to do so - we can only hope that whatever measures are ultimately taken are ones that benefit everyone involved and help put this situation behind him as quickly as possible! In any case, it serves as a cautionary reminder for anyone who may think they won't get caught avoiding their own financial responsibilities - especially when it comes down to dealing with Uncle Sam!

# taxes# Chris Brown# IRS

