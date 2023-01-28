Tipping: Is it out of control? Everyone expects gratuity now.

In recent years, the American tipping culture has been on the rise. While some people are happy to tip, others are starting to express their frustrations with the prevalence of tipping in certain settings. From drive-thrus to coffee shops, many Americans are asking why they should be expected to leave a gratuity when they’ve only purchased a muffin or cup of coffee.

Tipping first became popular in America during the mid 1800s as people traveled to Europe. When wealthy patrons would leave gratuities for their servants as a way to show appreciation for good service. Over time, this practice spread to restaurants and other establishments where customers could leave tips for waiters and other employees.

Today, it is commonplace for customers at restaurants and bars to leave tips, but there has been an increase in tip requests at businesses that we hadn't seen before like coffee shops and bakeries.

Many people argue that tipping is beneficial because it encourages better service and rewards hardworking employees. It can also act as an incentive for staff members who may not receive benefits or any form of bonus pay from their employers. Additionally, some businesses use tips as a way to bridge the gap between minimum wage and a livable wage—especially since many states have not increased their minimum wage in years.

On the flip side, some customers feel that tipping should be reserved for excellent service and that it should not be expected or demanded in cases where there has been no extraordinary effort on behalf of the server or employee. Moreover, there has been concern about how much money servers actually make from tips versus base wages—and whether or not employers are taking advantage of employees by relying on tips as part of their compensation packages.

Overall, tipping can be seen as both beneficial and detrimental depending on one’s perspective. Regardless of where you fall on this issue though, it’s clear that more needs to be done when it comes to how we compensate our restaurant workers—whether that means raising state minimum wages or creating new regulations around tipping practices. That being said, until changes are made across our nation’s food service industry, it looks like we will all just have to get used to leaving tips...even if we don't always agree with them!

