Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay Safe

In the past months, there have been reports of dangerous and hazardous issues at gas stations across the country. It's clear that we need to take extra steps to ensure our safety when stopping for fuel.

The risks posed by items left on or around your car at the gas station are real and can cause serious harm. Poisoning from unknown substances on napkins could lead to severe illness or death. One woman in Atlanta, GA experienced this when she found a napkin on her car door handle. After she touched it, she started to feel tingling in her fingertips and later her entire arm went numb. She went straight to the hospital where doctors said she had "acute poisoning".

Other incidents include the one in Forest City, NC where razor blades were placed on gas pump handles. Of course, these can cause cuts, infections, and other serious injuries. It’s important to note that these cases have popped up on multiple occasions and potential risk is too great to ignore. In addition to this, "sliders" have been seen walking up and stealing items from customers while they aren't looking through open windows and car doors.

Lieutenant Rothrock on Forest City, NC cautions people, “If you’re pumping gas, check, look before you grab. Protect yourself however you need to.”

How To Protect Yourself

To protect yourself when filling up your car, always be aware of your surroundings. Look around before entering a station and pay attention if you spot anything out of the ordinary or suspicious behavior from others in the area. When inside the station, be mindful of where you place your hands as you reach for items such as door handles or pumps. If you spot something suspicious or out of place, notify an attendant or call law enforcement immediately.

Be Prepared

It’s also important to be prepared in case of emergency situations at a gas station. Make sure your mobile phone is charged and carry a whistle or other device to alert people if necessary (such as a personal attack alarm). Additionally, teach your children about basic safety precautions before sending them alone into a gas station or convenience store.

Gas stations are places we visit often in our daily lives and it's important that we stay vigilant and prepared when getting gas in today's time.