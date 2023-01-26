Man rejected by woman because he has bad hygiene

Nobody wants to get close to someone who doesn't take care of their hygiene and most people would rather dump their date than be seen with someone with poor hygiene. Good hygiene can put people at ease and lasts much longer than physical attractiveness or fast talking. Plus, it shows that you care about the impression you make and have respect for yourself; traits that all potential partners find desirable.

One woman tried to explain this to her best friend, but he doesn't seem to be receptive. In a Reddit post, a 24-year-old woman describes why her male friend may not be getting the attention he seeks when it comes to dating. She says he has horrible hygiene, and has since they were children:

Since we were kids I’ve always noticed he had really bad hygiene habits, but chalked it up to him being a teenage boy.

How bad could it be? The woman goes on to explain what she means by "bad hygiene":

He goes to the gym at least 3 times per week but never showers more than once per week, never brushes his teeth, and only does laundry when the clothes are completely stiff.

She continues:

...it’s embarrassing when he shows up greasy, smelly and with an inch thick of plaque on his teeth.

The woman has tried to give him hints before, but he hasn't seem to notice. Recently he has developed a crush on one of her other friends. She tried to ward him off by saying her friend was single but didn't want a relationship. But when he approached the friend anyway, she did decline, but her reasoning was something completely different:

When she declined, she lied and said she was seeing someone.

When the guy confronted his best friend about who was lying, the woman went ahead and told him straight that he stinks and all her friends think so too. But he is in denial:

He denied having bad hygiene, and said he does shower and brush his teeth.

But how can this be so? The proof is in the smell.

In the end, the woman believes she is doing her friend a favor by letting him know he smells. But she asks if she is in the wrong here.