T-Mobile experiences another data breach just as the dust settles from their previous hack

Cybersecurity breaches happen, and unfortunately, it appears that T-Mobile is no stranger to them. The company just recently announce that on January 5th, 2023 they discovered they were the victims of a data breach back in November of 2022. Luckily this breach did not include information like passwords, credit card info or social security numbers.

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from blog and news websites cited within this post.**

This follows a $385 million class action lawsuit they just settled back in July of 2022 for another data breach back in 2021. It seems like T-Mobile may have another class action lawsuit on the way if they don’t take proper steps to secure customer information soon.

T-Mobile has had more than its fair share of data breaches over the last few years, which makes worrying about the safety of their customers’ information a very real concern. About 37 million customers were affected by the most recent breach and though important information wasn’t accessed, this is still a major issue that cannot be taken lightly.

"While these cybersecurity breaches may not be systemic in nature, their frequency of occurrence at T-Mobile is an alarming outlier relative to telecom peers," said Neil Mack, senior analyst for Moody's Investors Service.

It's clear that something needs to change at T-Mobile if they want to avoid future data breaches of this magnitude. Hopefully T-Mobile can review their existing cybersecurity policies and procedures and assess where there are potential weaknesses in their system that need to be addressed immediately. They should also invest in additional resources such as personnel and technology to better protect their customers’ data.