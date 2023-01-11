Many Cities in the U.S. Consider Banning or Restricting Gas Stoves

Most Americans don’t think twice about cooking with their gas stoves. After all, they’ve been a staple in kitchens across the country for decades. But what many people don’t realize is that there are hidden costs to having a gas stove in your home—costs that can have serious health consequences.

In fact, studies show that gas stoves emit toxic fumes that can contribute to childhood asthma and respiratory problems. That’s why some cities are considering restricting gas stoves or banning them altogether. Let's take a closer look at what's going on here and how it could affect you.

The Problem with Gas Stoves

Gas stoves come with an unseen price tag, one that has both environmental and health implications. Natural gas contains nitrogen dioxide, which is classified by the EPA as an air pollutant and can be harmful to human health when present in large quantities. Homes with gas stoves can often have nitrogen dioxide levels far in excess of EPA outdoor guidelines, leading to increased risk of respiratory issues among children who live there.

What Can Be Done?

The natural gas industry has been trying to convince Americans to stick with their gas stoves rather than switch to electric or induction cooktops, but new legislation passed last year offers cash incentives to help low- and moderate-income households move away from their gas stoves if they choose.

To be clear, the Consumer Product Safety Commission will not ban gas stoves anytime soon—but this doesn't mean you should ignore the potential risks associated with using them in your home.

While it's true that natural gas is one of the most abundant energy sources available today, this doesn't make up for its negative impacts on our health and environment. It's important for homeowners everywhere to understand the potential dangers associated with their gas stove so they can make an informed decision about whether it's worth keeping or not—and if so, how best to mitigate any health risks associated with its use. Ultimately, it's up to us as consumers to educate ourselves on these issues so we can make better decisions about how we use energy in our homes.