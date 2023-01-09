Have a MacBook? The Deadline to Claim up to $395 As Part of a $50M Class-Action Settlement is Approaching

In July 2022, Apple reached a $50 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit against them for alleged defective butterfly keyboards on MacBooks sold between 2015-2019. The settlement agreement is now available through the Settlement Litigation website and will provide compensation to those who had their entire keyboard or individual keycaps replaced.

Photo by Dmitry Chernyshov on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and websites, cited within the story**

How the Settlement Works

The settlement is open to anyone who purchased a Macbook laptop with a butterfly keyboard between 2015-2019 and had to replace either the entire keyboard or individual keycap replacements due to defects. The following issues were reported by people who experienced the defects:

Letters or characters repeat unexpectedly;

Letters or characters do not appear; and

Key(s) feel “sticky” or do not respond in a consistent manner.

According to the settlement website, the Settlement Class Members are broken out into 3 class groups and those eligible for compensation can get anywhere from $50 to $395 depending on how many times they attempted repairs. The amount you receive depends on your proof of purchase and repair records.

If you did not receive an email already and believe you are eligible, you can file a claim here.

Claims must be filed by March 6, 2023.

Overall this is great news for those affected by this issue over the past several years! Compared to other recent settlements that offer less than $10 in compensation, this one from Apple seems reasonably worth it.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

If you enjoy my writing and want more, feel free to follow me on Newsbreak. Thank you.