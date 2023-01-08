A man kicks his stepdaughter out to move in his sister and her family

The housing market can be a bit of a nightmare for everyone right now, but that especially goes for college students. With rent prices skyrocketing and vacancies being harder to come by than ever, it can be really hard for students to find affordable housing. It is very helpful when a family member offers to help a student out and give them a place to stay.

A 49-year-old man took to a Reddit post to explain his struggles with a decision he made to kick his 22-year-old stepdaughter out of an apartment he owns in order to move his sister's family in.. The apartment is near the stepdaughter's school and workplace.

The man explains that his sister and her family are on hard times:

My sister (40) lost her job last year and works at a new place, which pays much lower. She lives with her boyfriend and my 14 yo niece, and they're struggling with the rent.

I want to offer the apartment to my sister's family to stay in, since they're 3 people who actually need it.

However even though the stepdaughter was going to school and stayed in student housing, she is taking a year off, therefore she is not eligible for student housing anymore and that's why she needed help in the first place.

He believes the stepdaughter will be alright and will be able to find somewhere else to stay:

I offered to help her find somewhere, but said that this is our decision.

But the stepdaughter is upset about his decision and so is his wife of 5 years. His wife is saying that he is being unfair to his stepdaughter. However he believes he is keeping his 14-year-old niece's best interest in mind.

He asks if he is in the wrong here.

