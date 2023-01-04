Biden visits Kentucky to parade bipartisan infrastructure bill with Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell

Kendra M.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden traveled to Kentucky alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to promote and implement the 2021 $1.7 trillion infrastructure bill. In addition to promoting the bill, the visit was designed to show a united front between Democrats and Republicans as they look ahead to other legislative initiatives in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KsdLJ_0k3H1TVR00
Photo byJon TysononUnsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited within the story**

The Brent Spence Bridge in Covington, Kentucky, one of the busiest freight routes in the United States, is set to receive $2 billion in upgrades from money allocated in the bill.

President Biden’s visit to Kentucky with Senator McConnell is a stark contrast from the drama that has been unfolding in the House of Representatives this week. Since taking office, President Biden has been vocal about his goal of bipartisanship and his willingness to work with Republicans on key issues such as infrastructure.

Senator McConnell choice to show up with Biden is also a good sign because it shows that GOP leadership is also willing to work together and that it is not just a Democratic push for bipartisanship.

In addition to traveling with Senator McConnell on Wednesday, several other Cabinet officials have also embarked on trips this week across America in order to promote the infrastructure law. Vice President Kamala Harris will stop in Chicago, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit New London, Connecticut.

This serves as an example of how political leaders can come together and focus on policies rather than partisan differences when it comes time to pass important laws that benefit citizens nationwide.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Joe Biden# Kamala Harris# Mitch McConnell# Republican# Democrat

Comments / 2

Published by

News about Georgia and beyond on social media, finances, relationships, and business.

Atlanta, GA
1471 followers

More from Kendra M.

Amazon to cut 18,000 jobs as tech layoffs continue

Many companies have had to make difficult decisions in the face of the economic downturn, and Amazon is no different. In November 2022, Amazon began layoffs in its Devices and Books businesses, and more recently announced it will reduce 18,000 roles across its People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) and Amazon Stores businesses. Notifications for these layoffs are set to begin on January 18th.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman tells her brother's girlfriend to stop showering at her house

Was it wrong for this woman to tell her brother's girlfriend to stop showering at her house?. While it’s nothing new for friends and family to move in when times are tough, taking in your family and their plus one can present an entirely different set of challenges.

Read full story
164 comments

Would you like it if Amazon bought your doctor's office? The Amazon-One Medical Acquisition

Amazon is no stranger to the tech industry, but its recent expansion into the healthcare sector has many people wondering what the implications are. Amazon has a few healthcare ventures under its belt such as Amazon Pharmacy (formerly known as PillPack) and Amazon Care, which provides treatment in certain states. They even have a failed venture, called Haven, that went belly up after a number of internal issues. Now they are in the process of acquiring One Medical, and have expressed their commitment to improving the quality of care across the board.

Read full story

Widow is still angry at husband’s affair with ‘tramp’ after he passes

A woman writes to Dear Abby about being angry with her late husband. She was married for 20 years and says she still gets angry about her husband's last affair. He died from COVID during the pandemic.

Read full story
65 comments

Walmart's price gouging has shoppers upset but CEO blames shoplifting and other causes.

Have you noticed that the prices of your favorite items at Walmart are increasing? You’re not alone. Recently, customers are talking about significant discrepancies in prices on items being sold at Walmart. To understand why this is happening, it’s helpful to take a closer look at the situation and what Walmart CEO Doug McMillion has to say about it.

Read full story
443 comments
Erie County, NY

Man breaks into school and shelters more than 20 people from blizzard

Last weekend a historic blizzard rolled across the country, trapping many people in their cars. Among those affected was one Jay Withey, an Erie County, New York mechanic who set out to assist a friend and ended up stranded himself. During his journey, he encountered more and more people that had been caught in the storm as well. His unselfish actions resulted in 20 people getting to safety. Let's dive into this incredible story further.

Read full story

Facebook Warning: Falling for Missing Child Scam Could Cost You

Facebook and other social media platforms help us keep in touch with family and friends, but unfortunately, they are becoming a new way for scammers to try to take advantage of people.

Read full story

Hooters is Shutting Down and Rebranding: Millennials Aren't That Into Boobs

The iconic restaurant chain Hooters has been a mainstay of American culture since the early 1980s. For decades, it has been known for its laid-back atmosphere and servers wearing tight outfits with low necklines. However, times are changing, and it seems that Hooters is being forced to change along with them. Which means it's out the with the breasts and in with something new. In recent years, locations have begun to close down and sales have become stagnant—and now, the company is planning a rebrand that will be less focused on breasts.

Read full story

Tesla's Stock Dropped 11% in One Day: It's Not Looking Good

On Tuesday, December 27, 2022 Tesla shares plummeted 11%, causing investors to panic as the company’s market value has dropped by over 70% this year. The selloff was accelerated by Musk’s and may have been made worse with the announcement of Chinese production being halted. With all of this going on, everyone is wondering what the bottom is and if there is any hope for the brand to recover.

Read full story
11 comments

Procter & Gamble Agrees to $8 Million Benzene Settlement: Should You Submit a Claim?

Earlier this year, Procter & Gamble agreed to an $8 million class action settlement to resolve claims that its aerosolized products containing carcinogenic benzene. This settlement benefits consumers who purchased Secret, Old Spice, Pantene, Waterless, Aussie, Herbal Essences or Hair Food aerosol antiperspirant, deodorant, body spray, dry shampoo or dry conditioner products between Nov. 4th 2015 and Dec. 31st 2021.

Read full story

T-Mobile Could Owe You Money from Their $350 Million Data Breach Settlement: The Deadline to Claim is Approaching

T-Mobile settled a class action lawsuit for $350 million back in July 2022 due to a 2021 data breach that leaked important personal information. As part of the settlement, T-Mobile has agreed to pay an additional $150 million to upgrade its data protection. If you feel like you are eligible, file a claim now.

Read full story
11 comments

The Deadline to Claim Your Money from Keurig's $10 Million Settlement is Approaching

This year, the beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper reached a $10 million settlement to resolve allegations that it misrepresents its K-Cups as recyclable. While K-Cups are theoretically recyclable, it requires effort and many recycling centers won't even accept them. The cups still end up in landfills most of the time. Despite this reality, the packaging included detailed recycling instructions and a large-print tagline reading, "Have your cup and recycle it, too." As part of the agreement, Keurig Dr Pepper agreed to add larger-print language to its packages indicating K-Cups are "not recycled in many communities."

Read full story
58 comments

An Excess of Weed Has Caused Prices to Plummet Across the Nation and Leaving Businesses Struggling

With more and more states legalizing marijuana, the cannabis industry has seen a surge in growth. While the increased demand for products has been a great for many businesses, it can be argued that the current market is oversaturated with product (source). This article looks at how legal weed industries across the US are experiencing too much product and plummeting prices, as well as what this could mean for businesses in these states.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas Eve

On the evening of December 24th, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) sent three busloads of immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C. This was done as a way to encourage the Biden administration to take steps to control immigration in the United States. Later that night, the migrants were taken from Vice President Harris’s residence and transported by a local aid group known as Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network to a nearby church for assistance.

Read full story
163 comments

Quick Breakdown: Pros and Cons of the $69 Billion Microsoft-Activision Merger

Microsoft is making a case to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that its acquisition of Activision Blizzard should be allowed to proceed, despite the FTC’s recent complaint aimed at blocking the deal. The Xbox company has put $69 billion on the line for, the "Call of Duty" maker, Activision-Blizzard. The stakes are high for both sides — if the merger is allowed, it could mean big changes for the gaming industry as we know it.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know

Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.

Read full story
3 comments

Facebook Settles $725M Class Action Lawsuit Over Data Sharing

Facebook has agreed to a settlement of $725 million to resolve a class action lawsuit that alleged the company gave third parties access to user data without their consent. This lawsuit was prompted in 2018 after it was revealed that 87 million users had their information improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm.

Read full story
51 comments

Platform Accountability and Transparency Act: Could This Increase TikTok's Chances of Being Banned?

In the wake of attempts to regulate social media, the Platform Accountability and Transparency Act (PATA) has been proposed to increase transparency by requiring platforms like Twitter, TikTok, and others to share internal data. This bipartisan act has generated a lot of debate among lawmakers and tech giants as they try to balance user privacy with the need for greater transparency. Let’s take a closer look at this proposed legislation and what it could mean for social media users.

Read full story

The FDA Clears Up Misconceptions About Plan B

In the past few months, there has been a lot of discussion surrounding Plan B and whether it is an abortion pill. This confusion was prevalent across the country seeing as some politicians were considering banning the pill early this year because it may be an abortion related service. However, after manufacturers of Plan B conducted a scientific review and requested a change in classification, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now clarified that Plan B is not an abortion pill.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy