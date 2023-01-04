Biden visits Kentucky to parade bipartisan infrastructure bill with Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden traveled to Kentucky alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to promote and implement the 2021 $1.7 trillion infrastructure bill. In addition to promoting the bill, the visit was designed to show a united front between Democrats and Republicans as they look ahead to other legislative initiatives in 2023.

**This article is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited within the story**

The Brent Spence Bridge in Covington, Kentucky, one of the busiest freight routes in the United States, is set to receive $2 billion in upgrades from money allocated in the bill.

President Biden’s visit to Kentucky with Senator McConnell is a stark contrast from the drama that has been unfolding in the House of Representatives this week. Since taking office, President Biden has been vocal about his goal of bipartisanship and his willingness to work with Republicans on key issues such as infrastructure.

Senator McConnell choice to show up with Biden is also a good sign because it shows that GOP leadership is also willing to work together and that it is not just a Democratic push for bipartisanship.

In addition to traveling with Senator McConnell on Wednesday, several other Cabinet officials have also embarked on trips this week across America in order to promote the infrastructure law. Vice President Kamala Harris will stop in Chicago, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit New London, Connecticut.

This serves as an example of how political leaders can come together and focus on policies rather than partisan differences when it comes time to pass important laws that benefit citizens nationwide.