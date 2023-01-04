Woman tells her brother's girlfriend to stop showering at her house

Was it wrong for this woman to tell her brother's girlfriend to stop showering at her house?

Photo by Laura Marques on Unsplash

While it’s nothing new for friends and family to move in when times are tough, taking in your family and their plus one can present an entirely different set of challenges.

One woman wanted to talk through her situation in a Reddit post to explain why she wants her brother's girlfriend to find a new place to shower. The woman's brother is living with her until he could save up enough money to move out. His girlfriend comes over often, which was not a problem for the sister—until she started running up the water bill by taking 30-minute showers. The sister recently feel sick and also lost her job. So she isn't making as much money as she was before.

The sister explains why this makes her uneasy:

Moneys super tight, and she takes 30+ minute long showers. I’m the one that pays the water and electric bills.

I told her to go shower at her own house, I’m sick of footing the bill, and now my brothers pissed and not talking to me.

On top of this, the girlfriend has another place she can go shower:

She lives with her parents and could (and used to) shower there for free. I’m pissed.

The sister is letting her brother stay with her because of the neglect and abuse he receives with their parents. She now feels like she is shirking out on the deal she made with her brother over a situation that doesn't even involve him.

She asks if she is in the wrong here.

What are your thoughts?

