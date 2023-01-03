Would you like it if Amazon bought your doctor's office? The Amazon-One Medical Acquisition

Amazon is no stranger to the tech industry, but its recent expansion into the healthcare sector has many people wondering what the implications are.

Amazon has a few healthcare ventures under its belt such as Amazon Pharmacy (formerly known as PillPack) and Amazon Care, which provides treatment in certain states. They even have a failed venture, called Haven, that went belly up after a number of internal issues. Now they are in the process of acquiring One Medical, and have expressed their commitment to improving the quality of care across the board.

We think health care is high on the list of experiences that need reinvention. Booking an appointment, waiting weeks or even months to be seen, taking time off work, driving to a clinic, finding a parking spot, waiting in the waiting room then the exam room for what is too often a rushed few minutes with a doctor, then making another trip to a pharmacy — we see lots of opportunity to both improve the quality of the experience and give people back valuable time in their days.

What is One Medical?

One Medical is a human-centered, technology-powered national primary care organization that focuses on delivering world-class healthcare services to its patients. They utilize seamless digital health options as well as in-office care. One Medical systems make it easy to schedule appointments, renew prescriptions, access up-to-date health records, and advance health outcomes.

This is great news to some, but the acquisition doesn't come without worry for others. Some people have growing questions about the safety of patient data. Including,

"Will Amazon commit to putting up a firewall between patient data and Amazon’s many other tentacles?"

The acquisition of One Medical by Amazon signals an exciting new chapter in both companies’ histories—but will it be one with patient wellbeing and safety at the forefront?

What are your thoughts?

