Widow is still angry at husband’s affair with ‘tramp’ after he passes

A woman writes to Dear Abby about being angry with her late husband. She was married for 20 years and says she still gets angry about her husband's last affair. He died from COVID during the pandemic.

Photo by Claudia Wolff on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Her husband cheated on her multiple times, and she explains, "...during our marriage he had several affairs." However the husband would always apologize with gifts and vacations and she always forgave him. It was the final affair with a "tramp" from church that stays with her even after his death.

She says that she has dreams about " ripping the face off the 'Church Lady.'" She asks how she can move past this so she can mourn her husband properly and remember the good times they shared.

Abby responds by suggesting the woman seek professional health from a therapist and to not be embarrassed by what he did. A therapist can be an invaluable resource for those grappling with unresolved feelings of betrayal surrounding the death of a loved one. A therapist can help provide insight into complex emotions surrounding infidelity, as well as support in finding healthy ways to cope with them so you can begin to heal and move forward. Abby ended her message by reminding the woman that, "He was weak and he was human, and the sooner you can accept that, the sooner your rage may lessen."

What do you think? How would you let this go?