Man breaks into school and shelters more than 20 people from blizzard

Last weekend a historic blizzard rolled across the country, trapping many people in their cars. Among those affected was one Jay Withey, an Erie County, New York mechanic who set out to assist a friend and ended up stranded himself. During his journey, he encountered more and more people that had been caught in the storm as well. His unselfish actions resulted in 20 people getting to safety. Let's dive into this incredible story further.

As Jay Withey ventured out into the winter storm, he soon came across Mike, a young man wearing only sneakers and a light jacket who was having difficulty getting his car out of the snow bank. He told him to get in the truck and they continued to search for help together. Despite knocking on multiple doors for help and even offering money to stay the night, no one would open their doors or provide assistance.

After trying so many doors, Jay took refuge in his truck for warmth and took a nap. He was awaken at 11 p.m. by a knock on his window from an elderly woman named Mary who had been stranded for hours without help. He also offered her a safe place in his truck.

By the morning, Withey's truck had run out of gas and Mary needed to use the bathroom. It was at this point that he decided he had to do something drastic to save everyone from the cold weather. He courageously broke a school window with an extra set of brake pads and ushered Mike and Mary inside so they could get some heat and use the restroom facilities available there. He then looked around the immediate area, found more elderly people who had been stranded in their cars and brought them to the school. At the end of it all he was able to house more than 20 people from the blizzard outside.

Withey made sure everyone who had taken refuge in the school had gone home safe before leaving himself. Once everyone was gone he wrote an apologetic note addressed “to whom it may concern” for breaking into the school building – which the police found when they could finally respond to the alarm that Withey set off.

This story serves as an example of how even in difficult times where it seems like no one is willing to lend a helping hand, there are still individuals who are willing to go above and beyond to assist others in need – especially when it involves risking their own safety or wellbeing doing so! We should all strive to be more like Withey.