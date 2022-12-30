Facebook Warning: Falling for Missing Child Scam Could Cost You

Facebook and other social media platforms help us keep in touch with family and friends, but unfortunately, they are becoming a new way for scammers to try to take advantage of people.

Recently, there has been an increase in fake posts about missing children (source) that ask users to share and tag other people. The post will then be edited to look like a survey or housing website and the account will have embedded links to fraudulent websites where they will ask for credit card information.

Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from blog and news websites cited within this post.**

How it Works

These types of scams work by creating a sense of urgency. Scammers create posts about a missing child and ask users to share it with their friends and tag as many people as possible. Once the post has plenty of engagement—likes, comments, shares. This way the post looks more and more legit the more engagement it gets.

The scammer then edits the post to make it look like a link or survey website. The embedded links lead to fraudulent sites that can collect credit card information from unsuspecting victims who enter their details into the site (source).

It is important to recognize this type of scam so you don’t fall victim yourself. Be aware that if you come across any posts asking you to share and tag in order to find a missing child, it could very likely be a scam. Similarly, if you come across posts that have been edited after they already had plenty of engagement - this could also be cause for concern.

What You Can Do

If you encounter any suspicious social media posts, do not click on any links or provide any personal financial information such as credit card numbers or passwords. Contact your local law enforcement agency immediately if you think you’ve encountered one of these scams.

Additionally, always check the source before sharing anything online - even if it looks legitimate - make sure it is coming from an official source before sharing or contributing money/personal information online!