Tesla's Stock Dropped 11% in One Day: It's Not Looking Good

On Tuesday, December 27, 2022 Tesla shares plummeted 11%, causing investors to panic as the company’s market value has dropped by over 70% this year. The selloff was accelerated by Musk’s and may have been made worse with the announcement of Chinese production being halted. With all of this going on, everyone is wondering what the bottom is and if there is any hope for the brand to recover.

What Caused This?

There are several factors that have contributed to the rapid drop in Tesla stock throughout the year. First, we are experiencing a bear market—one that has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. This means that money is tight and businesses are struggling, making it difficult for companies such as Tesla to thrive. Additionally, Elon Musk’s distraction with his new Twitter acquisition has caused investors to lose confidence in him and the direction he is taking the company. Finally, the overall environment for electric vehicles has become weaker due to lack of consumer confidence.

Can Anything Be Done?

The future of Tesla stock largely depends on what Musk decides to do next. After his search for a new Twitter CEO, who can help regulate its operations and provide financial guidance, he can regain focus on Tesla. If done right, this move could help stabilize the company’s stock price while providing some much needed relief for investors during these uncertain times. Only time will tell if Elon Musk can turn things around or if this plunge will be just another step toward oblivion.