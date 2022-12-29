Procter & Gamble Agrees to $8 Million Benzene Settlement: Should You Submit a Claim?

Earlier this year, Procter & Gamble agreed to an $8 million class action settlement to resolve claims that its aerosolized products containing carcinogenic benzene. This settlement benefits consumers who purchased Secret, Old Spice, Pantene, Waterless, Aussie, Herbal Essences or Hair Food aerosol antiperspirant, deodorant, body spray, dry shampoo or dry conditioner products between Nov. 4th 2015 and Dec. 31st 2021.

The deadline to submit a claim in January 26, 2023. For more information on submitting your claim or learning more about this case please visit the dedicated website provided by Procter & Gamble as part of this settlement agreement at https://www.aerosolspraysettlement.com/.

What is Benzene?

Benzene is a known human carcinogen associated with leukemia. It is also a volatile organic compound (VOC) that can be found in a variety of common household items such as paint thinners and furniture treatments. Unfortunately for consumers of these brands under the Procter & Gamble umbrella, benzene was allegedly present in their aerosolized products without their knowledge or consent.

The Class Action Lawsuit

Plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit claim that they wouldn’t have purchased Procter & Gamble’s products if they knew they could be exposed to a carcinogen. Consumers also argue the company should have tested its aerosolized products for benzene and other contaminants prior to selling them on the market.

They will also provide refunds for all products you have receipts for, if you don't have receipts, they will refund up to 3 products (source).