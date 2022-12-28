T-Mobile Could Owe You Money from Their $350 Million Data Breach Settlement: The Deadline to Claim is Approaching

T-Mobile settled a class action lawsuit for $350 million back in July 2022 due to a 2021 data breach that leaked important personal information. As part of the settlement, T-Mobile has agreed to pay an additional $150 million to upgrade its data protection. If you feel like you are eligible, file a claim now.

Visit the settlement website for more information on how to file a claim to get your money. You must submit your claim no later than January 23, 2023.

What Personal Information Was Leaked?

The information that was leaked included first and last names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and driver’s license/ID information. According to the legal complaint, those affected by this data breach were those who had activated or registered a T-Mobile device on or after April 1, 2020.

How Much Money Could You Receive?

There are two settlement benefits available:

If you have experienced identity theft and you have reason to believe it is a result of the data breach, you could be reimbursed up to $25,000 (including time lost). If you have not experienced identity theft but you have spent time taking measures to protect yourself from it because of the breach, then you could be reimbursed $25 per hour for your time lost.

How Can I Protect My Data Moving Forward?

Now more than ever it is important that we take extra steps to protect our data online. One way to do this is by using two-factor authentication whenever possible (this is an extra layer of security that requires both something you know—such as your password—and something you have—like your phone). Additionally, make sure to create strong passwords using a combination of letters, numbers and symbols; use different passwords for each account; avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading files from unknown sources; and keep all antivirus software up-to-date in order to ensure maximum protection against cyber threats.

