The Deadline to Claim Your Money from Keurig's $10 Million Settlement is Approaching

This year, the beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper reached a $10 million settlement to resolve allegations that it misrepresents its K-Cups as recyclable. While K-Cups are theoretically recyclable, it requires effort and many recycling centers won't even accept them. The cups still end up in landfills most of the time. Despite this reality, the packaging included detailed recycling instructions and a large-print tagline reading, "Have your cup and recycle it, too." As part of the agreement, Keurig Dr Pepper agreed to add larger-print language to its packages indicating K-Cups are "not recycled in many communities."

If you purchased a K-Cup between June 8, 2016, and Aug. 8, 2022, you could be eligible to submit a claim. Visit the settlement website for more information on how to apply and how much you may be entitled to. The deadline to submit is Jan. 9, 2023.

The provisions outlined in the settlement should help reduce some of the environmental harm caused by producing and dumping so many non-recyclable K-Cup containers each year.

Of course, while these efforts are commendable they do not alleviate all of the environmental problems associated with producing and disposing of K-Cups. To truly minimize waste from these products one must consider other options such as switching to reusable brewing systems or using paper filters instead of single use plastic pods like those found in K-Cups. Both of these options have been demonstrated to be more environmentally friendly than using disposable pods but require more effort on behalf of consumers than simply buying pre-packaged coffee pods does.