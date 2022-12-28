An Excess of Weed Has Caused Prices to Plummet Across the Nation and Leaving Businesses Struggling

With more and more states legalizing marijuana, the cannabis industry has seen a surge in growth. While the increased demand for products has been a great for many businesses, it can be argued that the current market is oversaturated with product (source). This article looks at how legal weed industries across the US are experiencing too much product and plummeting prices, as well as what this could mean for businesses in these states.

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash

Michigan is an example of what’s been happening across the country in terms of oversupply and decreasing prices. The number of cultivators there has doubled since last year while prices have dropped by 75 percent. This trend is not limited to Michigan; Colorado has also seen a decrease in price by 51 percent over the last two years due to an overabundance of product.

The legalization of marijuana has been great news for many businesses, but it’s clear that too much product being produced could spell disaster for some companies in legal weed industries across the US if something isn’t done soon. Sky-high taxes and lack of access to banking services mean that corporations will likely struggle even further unless something changes soon; without adequate support or legislative action, many smaller businesses may end up merging or being bought out by larger companies who can sustain such an oversaturated market better than they can. Competition from illegal marijuana sales are also a factor in the revenue businesses can make.

In 2023, companies will continue to look for ways to stay afloat amidst so much competition from other businesses. It remains to be seen what will happen next in these states with legal weed industries, but one thing is certain – things need to change before it's too late.