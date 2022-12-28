Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas Eve

On the evening of December 24th, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) sent three busloads of immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C. This was done as a way to encourage the Biden administration to take steps to control immigration in the United States. Later that night, the migrants were taken from Vice President Harris’s residence and transported by a local aid group known as Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network to a nearby church for assistance.

Photo by Greg Bulla on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from blog and news websites cited within this post.**

For the past eight months, Gov. Abbott and fellow Republican governors have been sending migrants to different cities led by Democrats in an effort to draw attention to their cause. In contrast, Democrats have been pushing for federal immigration reform efforts, including more humane treatment of those arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum.

In order for President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris to address the issue of border security, Governor Abbott has requested that federal assets be deployed so that additional steps can be taken towards controlling immigration, especially during these winter months when temperatures drop significantly along the borderlands.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) ensures that it “continues to fully enforce our immigration and public health laws at the border," in a statement they released on Saturday. DHS continues by confirming that "There are 23,000 agents and officers working to secure the Southwest border and the United States Government continues to work closely with our partners in Mexico to reinforce coordinated enforcement operations to target human smuggling organizations and bring them to justice."

As we enter 2023, it will be interesting to see if more politicians follow suit and attempt similar types of protests in an effort to raise awareness and promote understanding about these important topics.