Quick Breakdown: Pros and Cons of the $69 Billion Microsoft-Activision Merger

Microsoft is making a case to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that its acquisition of Activision Blizzard should be allowed to proceed, despite the FTC’s recent complaint aimed at blocking the deal. The Xbox company has put $69 billion on the line for, the "Call of Duty" maker, Activision-Blizzard. The stakes are high for both sides — if the merger is allowed, it could mean big changes for the gaming industry as we know it.

Microsoft argues that allowing their purchase of Activision Blizzard would bring many benefits to gamers — namely, more content and more choice in gaming options. This means gamers would have a wider selection of games available on Xbox and other platforms, giving them more options when it comes time to choose what game they want to play and where to buy.

In addition, by pooling together their expertise, technical capabilities and financial resources, Microsoft believes they will be able to develop new technologies faster than ever before — leading to better gaming experiences for all players.

Finally, with the merger, game developers will have access to a larger audience to gain more players, more investments and thus increase revenue. A win, win for everyone.

On the other hand, critics argue that this acquisition could reduce competition in the gaming industry and give Microsoft too much control over what games are available and how much they cost. They warn that if the merger goes through, it could lead to higher prices for consumers as well as less diversity in terms of game options since Microsoft would essentially become a "one-stop shop" for all things related to gaming. They could easily make many games not available to Nintendo and Sony users causing gamers to choose between the three powerhouses.

Furthermore, some critics point out that this acquisition could also make it difficult for smaller developers or indie studios who might not be able to compete with Microsoft’s larger resources or budgets when trying to get their games into stores or onto digital platforms like Steam or Xbox Live Arcade. This could lead to fewer opportunities for independent developers and fewer unique titles available on these platforms overall — something which many gamers are hoping won’t happen if this merger goes through.

All eyes are on the U.S. Federal Trade Commission as they decide whether or not allow the merger will go through — a decision which could have far-reaching consequences for the future of gaming as we know it! On one hand, there are potential benefits such as access to more content and faster advancements in technology; however there are also potential drawbacks such as decreased competition and higher costs for consumers - only time will tell what happens! In any case, gamers everywhere will be keeping an eye on this development as it has implications for everyone involved!