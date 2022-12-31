Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know

Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.

What is Making Pipes Burst?

When water inside a pipe freezes, it expands. This expansion can cause the pipe to crack or even break completely open. And when that happens, water starts pouring out into your home at tremendous force and volume—potentially causing thousands of dollars in damages if left unchecked. They’re very difficult to detect until it’s too late.

How Can I Prevent Frozen Pipes?

The best way to prevent frozen pipes is to keep them warm! Make sure you keep all exposed piping insulated with weatherproof material like foam wrap or fiberglass insulation (available at most hardware stores). If you’re going away on vacation during sub-freezing temperatures, leave your faucets running so that there is always some movement of water through the pipes; this will help prevent freezing and subsequent bursting. Also be sure to open cabinets where plumbing fixtures are located; this will allow for warmer air from your home to circulate around the area and help prevent freezing.

How Can I Deal With Flooding?

If you find yourself dealing with flooding due to burst pipes in your DeKalb County home, do not call 911—according to county officials, calling 911 will only slow down response time for those dealing with true emergencies related to weather conditions. Instead, contact your property management company or a private plumber right away so that they can properly address the situation before it gets out of hand. Once all affected areas have been checked for damage and remediated as necessary (i.e., replacing carpets/flooring), make sure that any exposed piping has been properly insulated against further damage from cold temperatures in order to avoid future issues!

Burst pipes due to extreme cold weather create serious risks for homeowners across DeKalb County—and indeed across much of America right now! Unfortunately these issues often go undetected until it's too late, so taking proactive steps such as properly insulating exposed piping can help avoid costly damages caused by flooding in your home due to frozen pipes bursting open unexpectedly. But if you do find yourself dealing with a flooded basement or other area inside your home due to burst pipes this winter season, make sure you call your property management company or private plumber instead of calling 911—that way you can get assistance quickly without risking further delays for those who truly need emergency services due to hazardous conditions outside their homes! Stay safe this winter season!

