Platform Accountability and Transparency Act: Could This Increase TikTok's Chances of Being Banned?

In the wake of attempts to regulate social media, the Platform Accountability and Transparency Act (PATA) has been proposed to increase transparency by requiring platforms like Twitter, TikTok, and others to share internal data. This bipartisan act has generated a lot of debate among lawmakers and tech giants as they try to balance user privacy with the need for greater transparency. Let’s take a closer look at this proposed legislation and what it could mean for social media users.

Photo by Elijah Mears on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from blog and news websites cited within the post.**

As it stands, the bill is comprised of three main mechanisms:

The first provision of PATA is that it would allow independent researchers to submit proposals to the National Science Foundation (NSF). If approved, social media companies would be required to release the necessary data for conducting the research.

Additionally, the bill would give the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) greater authority to require that platforms make certain information available on an ongoing basis (i.e. user targeting and engagement).

Finally, PATA also provides protections for researchers from "legal liability that may arise from automatically collecting platform information if they comply with certain privacy safeguards."

At present, lawmakers are debating whether or not a ban should be imposed on TikTok due its connection with China's government. It remains unclear if an outright ban will be imposed or if other measures will be taken instead. However, this proposed legislation will get lawmakers a step closer to a decision on what happens to TikTok.

As debates around this issue continue, it will be important for tech giants and lawmakers alike to strike a balance between user privacy concerns while still providing enough oversight so that these platforms remain fair and impartial. That is why we must pay attention now more than ever before!