The FDA Clears Up Misconceptions About Plan B

In the past few months, there has been a lot of discussion surrounding Plan B and whether it is an abortion pill. This confusion was prevalent across the country seeing as some politicians were considering banning the pill early this year because it may be an abortion related service. However, after manufacturers of Plan B conducted a scientific review and requested a change in classification, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now clarified that Plan B is not an abortion pill.

Photo by Hans Reniers on Unsplash

What is Plan B?

Plan B is an emergency contraceptive that should be taken within 72 hours after unprotected sex or birth control failure to reduce risk of pregnancy. It contains levonorgestrel, which is a progestin hormone that works by preventing ovulation or fertilization. However, it will not work if a woman is already pregnant, as it cannot end a pregnancy that has already started.

The FDA's New Stance on Plan B

The FDA recently announced that they have changed their stance on labeling Plan B as an abortion-related service. They were prompted to do so due to a request from Plan B's manufacturer. They submitted scientific evidence showing that these products do not interfere with implantation or cause abortions; thus leading the FDA to conclude that “there is no basis to classify this product as an abortifacient”. This means that claims being made about Plan B causing abortions are false and must be removed from labels accordingly.

The Impact Of This Change On Access To Birth Control

This new ruling will have major implications on access to contraception since many states have laws banning coverage for prescription drugs or devices used for inducing abortions. With this clarification from the FDA, more women will have access to affordable birth control options without fear of being denied insurance coverage due to their misconceptions about its ability cause abortions. Additionally, those who oppose abortion services for religious reasons can now use contraception like Plan B without worrying about it contradicting their beliefs or moral values.

In conclusion, we can see how important it was for the FDA to clarify its stance on labeling PlanB as an abortion-related service in order for more women to have access to affordable birth control options without any confusion or misunderstandings regarding its impact on pregnancy outcomes. Now with this ruling in place and more clarity around its effectiveness at preventing pregnancies instead of causing them, more people can take advantage of safe and effective contraception options. We hope this ruling helps people feel more confident in their choices around contraception while still protecting their rights and beliefs surrounding reproductive health care services such as abortion services.

