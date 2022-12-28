Will Forspoken Live Up to the Hype of a New PS5 Exclusive?

Are you tired of half baked games that just don’t meet your expectations? As gamers, it can be incredibly frustrating to buy a game that looks great on paper but fails in execution. We all want the perfect gaming experience and now that we have the PS5, we get an even bigger selection of exclusive titles - including one highly anticipated title called Forspoken. But will this new game live up to our high hopes and expectations as gamers? Today's blog post dives into this upcoming title for PlayStation 5, so let’s see if it could soon become your latest gaming obsession!

Photo by Florian Gagnepain on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from reviews and websites cited within the post**

To many people's surprise, Square Enix and Luminous Productions announced at the game awards that the demo of Forspoken was available immediately for people to play. Gamers around the world were eager to take on the role of a New Yorker named Frey. Armed with amazing new powers - thanks to a magical bracelet - Frey has been tasked with saving a corrupted kingdom from forces threatening to take over. As players were joining Frey in her mission the impressive graphics were on par but the long awaited combat seemed lacking.

The art direction in the game is gorgeous, and both the environment and character building are beautiful too. The story looks promising, but there have been plenty of gripes with the game's combat, and it appears to be a touch inconsistent. Players feel like they can't switch freely between close and long range weapons very easily, which makes it harder for them to quickly adapt when a fight comes up. It doesn't seem to be up to par with recently released PS5 titles such as God of War Ragnorok, and many people feel like the combat still needs some work despite being a demo. Hopefully when the final version releases in January 2023, some of these grievances will have been addressed (source).

Combat tends to be one of the most important elements in a game, but everything else in this new release looks impressive. The sound design draws you into the experience, the art direction is visually stunning, and its narrative is particularly captivating. Many players are still ready to enjoy the game amid some of the gripes about combat. Do you think that even if the combat isn't your favorite, that the rest of the game will hold up enough for you to consider buying it? Let us know what you think!