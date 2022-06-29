Better

Ken Kayse

How hard we parents try to make our children’s world better than ours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bkf5_0gP4rQOQ00
Photo by Heike Mintel on Unsplash

Disclaimer: This article discusses my views, observations, and opinions about parenthood. Caution should be used in mimicking the style of parenting discussed here. What works for me and my wife may not work for you.

When I was a brand-new father, filled with tremendous love in my heart for this little being squeezing my finger so tightly, I remember promising myself that this days-old baby would live a better life than me.

It wasn’t because I had it rough when I was growing up, not at all. I was born into a very loving family and was well provided for during my formative years. While we weren’t rich in a monetary sense by any means, my parents taught me about the values of faith, hope, love, and charity that would stay with me for the rest of my life.

Passing these cherished beliefs on to my daughter, and a few years later to my son, would be my calling in this life. As a parent, I felt a strong duty to teach these values to my children, just as my parents had done for me and their parents had done for them.

This, I was certain, would give them a strong foundation from which they could develop their own beliefs, their own morals, and principles, and their own strengths and weaknesses.

Families have different values and different ways of teaching these values to their children. There may be disagreements between parents at times as to how to convey these values to the kids, but the values don’t change.

For instance, my own personal belief about how much freedom to allow a child to explore when they find themselves in different surroundings from what they know at “home” might be to allow them a great deal of leeway to let them discover things on their own.

On the other hand, you, the reader, might be fearful that something bad could happen to them in this new environment and you may tend to rein them in some, within your reach at all times, as a measure of control to allow you time to react if something bad happens to them.

There is nothing “right” or “wrong” with either of these methods. They are personal preferences that each of us develops based on how we were raised and what our life experiences have been.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AU3XW_0gP4rQOQ00
Photo by Shaojie on Unsplash

I was raised in the 50s and 60s, well before any personal safety issues had surfaced. As such, my siblings and I were given great freedom in how far we could roam from our house. The rules were to stay within earshot and come home when the streetlights come on. You earned more leeway by following these rules.

My Dad and one of his brothers had a special bond with each other. They would get together and reminisce about the “Good Old Days” while I and my three cousins would be getting into all kinds of mischief.

That kind of fun ended abruptly in the early 60s when my uncle’s job was transferred to South Carolina. That meant they had to move, which made me sad because I had gotten close with my oldest cousin. Our budding friendship had to be put on hold for several years.

Twenty-five years flew by before we could renew our closeness. We had loads of fun catching up with each other. There were so many parallels in our experiences — I joined the Army; he joined the Army two years later; We were both honorably discharged. We had been quite the hell-raisers while we were in the Army.

It was when I went to South Carolina for his daughter’s wedding that he mused, “You know, if we had lived closer to each other in our teens, we’d both just be getting out of jail about now.” Who knows what kind of trouble we would have gotten into together?

Thankfully, neither of us has ever been in jail. And we made sure not to pass on any bad habits to our children, too. We gave them the latitude to discover their own personalities, but not so much that they abused the privilege, or had to be restricted from being themselves.

Both my daughter and son are in their 40s now and have their own children. I can see them teaching the same values, morals, and principles to their kids now, but in ways that are different from how we taught them.

I think that’s great! Just as I listened to my parents and absorbed their advice like a sponge, I look back and can see how I taught my children the same values, but in a different way. I tell myself I did this as a way to improve my child’s life, to make it better than mine. Evidently, it worked!

Thanks for reading this!

© All rights reserved

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Parents# Parenting# Family# Families# Love

Comments / 0

Published by

Being a "Lefty," my writing tends to lean a little to the left, but I consider myself an Independent--I'm willing to listen to all sides. Writing gives me a chance to gather my thoughts. All my life I have been a glass-half-full believer.

2207 followers

More from Ken Kayse

Piloerection: Hairs Stand on Your Neck When You are Frightened

Fright inspires the flight-or-fight instinct in all of us. Disclaimer: Since 1980, I have suffered with and been treated for PTSD. The views and observations expressed in this article are solely those of myself. The details and descriptions I share were given to me by professional psychologists. What works for me may not work for you. -- Ken Kayse.

Read full story
1 comments
Sanibel, FL

Staycation is Over Starting Tomorrow Morning

With no breaks from work for the last three years, it is time to go somewhere!. Any writer worth his salt knows that no matter what he/she writes, they must answer the "Ws" to make the article worthy of publication. They are often known as the "reporter" questions -- who, what, when, where, why -- and nowadays "how" is usually included for good measure.

Read full story

Opinion: Our Pretty/Ugly Side is Showing

It takes quite a long time to show people the ugly within each of us. Yes, yes, you’re pretty… at least, you’re pretty on the outside! Everyone can see that! But, what do you look like on the inside? Are you as pretty as what we see when we gaze at you?

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: All of Life’s Greatest Joys Began with the Birth of a Child

Disclaimer: I am of the opinion that babies make our world go around. They are a critical cog in the wheel of life here on earth. My views and observations are mine and mine alone. They are not intended to sway anyone into thinking as I do. In this article, all I'm trying to do is spread some joy and happiness around the world. I think we need more of that!

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Nothing Lasts Forever

The Senselessness of War Forever Disappears When We Die. “Falling Away.” by Hammonton Photography is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0. The views and observations expressed in this article are the opinions of the author. They are presented for informational purposes only and should not be construed to suggest or recommend any specific course of action. -- Ken Kayse.

Read full story

Opinion: TV Newscasts Visit the New Twilight Zone

Futuristic news broadcasting has taken the stage, front and center. The news programs of the 1950s are totally unlike any news reports viewed in today’s worldly setting. This is my attempt to highlight some of those differences. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author — Ken Kayse.

Read full story

Marriage Vows — In Fitness and In Health

The beauty of marriage in your 20s and 30s transforms itself in your 50s and beyond. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. As a married man for the past 47 years, I can attest to the following: Marriage takes a lot of work!

Read full story

Opinion: It’s So Easy to Bear a Pain You Could Never Experience in the First Place

POLITICS | MENTAL HEALTH | LIFE | SELF | LIFE LESSONS. You know absolutely nothing about suffering the pain someone else endures. Anyone and everyone can do it! Anyone and everyone can sympathize with, and empathize with, the pain another person goes through — the pain someone else actually endures.

Read full story
8 comments

Everybody Wants Success, But Many Are Afraid to Reach for the Golden Ring

It takes a tremendous amount of intestinal fortitude to be an entrepreneur. Of all the qualities that are necessary to be a successful business owner, none of them are more important than having the guts to actually run the business.

Read full story

Rule #1 of Being Successful: Define Success for Yourself

Read on and you will find out exactly how simple it is--if you follow the rule. No one is born a failure — absolutely no one. Every one of us has a certain degree of success in us. From birth, we are successful when we take our first breath, roll over by ourselves the very first time, learn to crawl, and then walk.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy