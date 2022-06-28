Opinion: All of Life’s Greatest Joys Began with the Birth of a Child

I Love Playing With My Grandkids

Courtesy: ID 3194556

Disclaimer: I am of the opinion that babies make our world go around. They are a critical cog in the wheel of life here on earth. My views and observations are mine and mine alone. They are not intended to sway anyone into thinking as I do. In this article, all I'm trying to do is spread some joy and happiness around the world. I think we need more of that!

When a child is born into our family, there’s joy and jubilation everywhere. The child receives scores of visitors at the hospital, and then again when Mom and Dad bring the baby home. More visitors swarm the house to welcome the new baby into our family.

Babies bring us tremendous joy because they represent a chance for renewal, change, and hope for our future, or at least that’s what I believe.

We coddle and coo them, exploring their little personalities to find out what they like or dislike. In turn, they surprise us with their reactions. They respond with funny faces and even funnier sounds… And we love every minute of it.

Today is a beautiful day in the Ohio Valley. Walk outside and you’ll feel a crisp, 57° wind cooling your face. Later in the day, the temperature will rise to a comfortable 78°. That's rather unusual for this time of year.

Usually, we are complaining about the sweltering heat, or voracious June bugs chomping away on the leaves of our flowers. Spring has melted into summer and any day now we'll be visited by the heat and humidity we are so accustomed to feeling.

Then, summer will dwindle into fall, leaving us to reap the harvest of what we sowed in the spring, filling our shelves and dinner tables with delicious fruits and vegetables to store for the winter to come.

I have always thought of autumn as the time of year when God shows us that death is not a permanent state in which we must reside. That’s the miracle of fall to me. When I am asked to show a similar comparison to life renewing itself, I always highlight a woman’s ability to become pregnant, then give birth to a child.

Although our close loved ones — family, and friends — may pass from this existence into the next realm, babies renew the life that was lost on the path of time.

It does us good to laugh and enjoy ourselves these days. I hope you like the little 30-seconds of time I am stealing from you, and I hope you’re the one who stole a good memory from me.

Spread happiness wherever you go. I guarantee by doing this, we will lessen some of the world’s burdens. Don’t forget to celebrate today, because tomorrow isn’t promised to anyone.

Thanks for reading this!

© 2021 Ken Kayse