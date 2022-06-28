Opinion: TV Newscasts Visit the New Twilight Zone

Futuristic news broadcasting has taken the stage, front and center

The news programs of the 1950s are totally unlike any news reports viewed in today’s worldly setting. This is my attempt to highlight some of those differences. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author — Ken Kayse.

According to multiple sources, “fake news” has been around since at least the 1890s, although the term itself was seldom used by the news media until the election cycle of November 2016.

In part, we can attribute that to media editors and directors wanting to slant the day’s news to advance whatever cause they deem important at the time. A more prominent factor is former President Trump’s efforts in November 2016 to plant a seed of doubt as to the validity of the election process, fearing he was going to lose.

It is quite rare in today’s news reports when a full account of the news is honestly and fairly reported, giving all the facts — all the pros and all the cons. It is left for the viewer to separate fact from fiction.

As evidenced by many of the most-recent political shenanigans surrounding the 2020 election, I am awestruck by the number of people throughout the nation who cannot detect truth from lies — not only those espoused by the politicians but also the multiple news outlets, as well as TV or radio pundits who concoct some of the most bizarre, truly reckless conspiracy theories imaginable.

No one could have foreseen millions of voters actually believing a Presidential election was “stolen” from a sitting President — at least, not without substantial and indisputable proof.

Although he has never admitted his defeat, nor offered a concession that President Biden won, the election results spoke volumes and presented former President Trump with a fait accompli, despite his ample protests and failed lawsuits. No proof of a rigged election or inaccurate vote count exists. Yet, despite this, he continues to espouse, “I was robbed” at every event he attends — and his followers believe him.

What kind of hypnosis is this?

After a thorough analysis of everything that has happened since the Presidential election in November 2020, including the events of Jan. 6th, 2021, and all the suits and counter-suits that have been filed and denied, I cannot find any credible scenario where Americans should believe this election was stolen.

The proof of that doesn’t exist. Therefore, I conclude that perhaps some type of hypnosis or mind-control must be at work here. Political chicanery abounds during elections, that’s a well-known fact. But, sleight-of-hand mental magic of this magnitude would surely make Houdini turn over in his grave.

What courage it must take to defend so many blatant lies, one right after another. The magnitude of this magical illusion is magnificent in its own right. To further complicate America’s political process, this outlandish ruse has staying power.

Hocus Pocus--Trump Wins!

In a recent article in The Atlantic, Sarah Longwell, the executive director of Republicans for the Rule of Law, publisher of The Bulwark, and host of the Focus Group podcast, found that a clear majority of Republican voters, 68%, believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

What her focus groups found as she asked Republican voters for reasons they believe “The Big Lie”, wasn’t a clear-cut, unmistakable error that occurred in the past election, but more a sense that ‘something’s not right’.

The one-sided views the news media blare out daily only exacerbate the problem, adding more fuel to the fire, and keeping it alive. We are living in a new era, an alternative reality, so to speak. Welcome to today’s version of The Twilight Zone.

The media broadcast the lies, and even identify them as lies, at times. Yet, when it comes to the true analysis of why people are reacting so positively to these outright lies, no one explores it in-depth, and no one tries to find the true reason people are so disenchanted.

Faulty reporting is abundant in our new Twilight Zone. Please be careful where you walk.

