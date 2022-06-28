Opinion: TV Newscasts Visit the New Twilight Zone

Ken Kayse

Futuristic news broadcasting has taken the stage, front and center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GYRKP_0gNsia0i00
Photo by Kane Reinholdtsen on Unsplash
The news programs of the 1950s are totally unlike any news reports viewed in today’s worldly setting. This is my attempt to highlight some of those differences. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author — Ken Kayse.

According to multiple sources, “fake news” has been around since at least the 1890s, although the term itself was seldom used by the news media until the election cycle of November 2016.

In part, we can attribute that to media editors and directors wanting to slant the day’s news to advance whatever cause they deem important at the time. A more prominent factor is former President Trump’s efforts in November 2016 to plant a seed of doubt as to the validity of the election process, fearing he was going to lose.

It is quite rare in today’s news reports when a full account of the news is honestly and fairly reported, giving all the facts — all the pros and all the cons. It is left for the viewer to separate fact from fiction.

As evidenced by many of the most-recent political shenanigans surrounding the 2020 election, I am awestruck by the number of people throughout the nation who cannot detect truth from lies — not only those espoused by the politicians but also the multiple news outlets, as well as TV or radio pundits who concoct some of the most bizarre, truly reckless conspiracy theories imaginable.

No one could have foreseen millions of voters actually believing a Presidential election was “stolen” from a sitting President — at least, not without substantial and indisputable proof.

Although he has never admitted his defeat, nor offered a concession that President Biden won, the election results spoke volumes and presented former President Trump with a fait accompli, despite his ample protests and failed lawsuits. No proof of a rigged election or inaccurate vote count exists. Yet, despite this, he continues to espouse, “I was robbed” at every event he attends — and his followers believe him.

What kind of hypnosis is this?

After a thorough analysis of everything that has happened since the Presidential election in November 2020, including the events of Jan. 6th, 2021, and all the suits and counter-suits that have been filed and denied, I cannot find any credible scenario where Americans should believe this election was stolen.

The proof of that doesn’t exist. Therefore, I conclude that perhaps some type of hypnosis or mind-control must be at work here. Political chicanery abounds during elections, that’s a well-known fact. But, sleight-of-hand mental magic of this magnitude would surely make Houdini turn over in his grave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39yddP_0gNsia0i00
Photo by Paige Cody on Unsplash

What courage it must take to defend so many blatant lies, one right after another. The magnitude of this magical illusion is magnificent in its own right. To further complicate America’s political process, this outlandish ruse has staying power.

Hocus Pocus--Trump Wins!

In a recent article in The Atlantic, Sarah Longwell, the executive director of Republicans for the Rule of Law, publisher of The Bulwark, and host of the Focus Group podcast, found that a clear majority of Republican voters, 68%, believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

What her focus groups found as she asked Republican voters for reasons they believe “The Big Lie”, wasn’t a clear-cut, unmistakable error that occurred in the past election, but more a sense that ‘something’s not right’.

The one-sided views the news media blare out daily only exacerbate the problem, adding more fuel to the fire, and keeping it alive. We are living in a new era, an alternative reality, so to speak. Welcome to today’s version of The Twilight Zone.

The media broadcast the lies, and even identify them as lies, at times. Yet, when it comes to the true analysis of why people are reacting so positively to these outright lies, no one explores it in-depth, and no one tries to find the true reason people are so disenchanted.

Faulty reporting is abundant in our new Twilight Zone. Please be careful where you walk.

Thanks for reading this!

© All rights reserved

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Life# Media# Life Lessons# Education

Comments / 0

Published by

Being a "Lefty," my writing tends to lean a little to the left, but I consider myself an Independent--I'm willing to listen to all sides. Writing gives me a chance to gather my thoughts. All my life I have been a glass-half-full believer.

2207 followers

More from Ken Kayse

Piloerection: Hairs Stand on Your Neck When You are Frightened

Fright inspires the flight-or-fight instinct in all of us. Disclaimer: Since 1980, I have suffered with and been treated for PTSD. The views and observations expressed in this article are solely those of myself. The details and descriptions I share were given to me by professional psychologists. What works for me may not work for you. -- Ken Kayse.

Read full story
1 comments
Sanibel, FL

Staycation is Over Starting Tomorrow Morning

With no breaks from work for the last three years, it is time to go somewhere!. Any writer worth his salt knows that no matter what he/she writes, they must answer the "Ws" to make the article worthy of publication. They are often known as the "reporter" questions -- who, what, when, where, why -- and nowadays "how" is usually included for good measure.

Read full story

Better

How hard we parents try to make our children’s world better than ours. Disclaimer: This article discusses my views, observations, and opinions about parenthood. Caution should be used in mimicking the style of parenting discussed here. What works for me and my wife may not work for you.

Read full story

Opinion: Our Pretty/Ugly Side is Showing

It takes quite a long time to show people the ugly within each of us. Yes, yes, you’re pretty… at least, you’re pretty on the outside! Everyone can see that! But, what do you look like on the inside? Are you as pretty as what we see when we gaze at you?

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: All of Life’s Greatest Joys Began with the Birth of a Child

Disclaimer: I am of the opinion that babies make our world go around. They are a critical cog in the wheel of life here on earth. My views and observations are mine and mine alone. They are not intended to sway anyone into thinking as I do. In this article, all I'm trying to do is spread some joy and happiness around the world. I think we need more of that!

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Nothing Lasts Forever

The Senselessness of War Forever Disappears When We Die. “Falling Away.” by Hammonton Photography is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0. The views and observations expressed in this article are the opinions of the author. They are presented for informational purposes only and should not be construed to suggest or recommend any specific course of action. -- Ken Kayse.

Read full story

Marriage Vows — In Fitness and In Health

The beauty of marriage in your 20s and 30s transforms itself in your 50s and beyond. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. As a married man for the past 47 years, I can attest to the following: Marriage takes a lot of work!

Read full story

Opinion: It’s So Easy to Bear a Pain You Could Never Experience in the First Place

POLITICS | MENTAL HEALTH | LIFE | SELF | LIFE LESSONS. You know absolutely nothing about suffering the pain someone else endures. Anyone and everyone can do it! Anyone and everyone can sympathize with, and empathize with, the pain another person goes through — the pain someone else actually endures.

Read full story
8 comments

Everybody Wants Success, But Many Are Afraid to Reach for the Golden Ring

It takes a tremendous amount of intestinal fortitude to be an entrepreneur. Of all the qualities that are necessary to be a successful business owner, none of them are more important than having the guts to actually run the business.

Read full story

Rule #1 of Being Successful: Define Success for Yourself

Read on and you will find out exactly how simple it is--if you follow the rule. No one is born a failure — absolutely no one. Every one of us has a certain degree of success in us. From birth, we are successful when we take our first breath, roll over by ourselves the very first time, learn to crawl, and then walk.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy