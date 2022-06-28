Opinion: It’s So Easy to Bear a Pain You Could Never Experience in the First Place

Ken Kayse

You know absolutely nothing about suffering the pain someone else endures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUxCI_0gNJpQRI00
Photo by Aiden Frazier on Unsplash

Anyone and everyone can do it! Anyone and everyone can sympathize with, and empathize with, the pain another person goes through — the pain someone else actually endures.

It’s easy! All you have to do is throw out some well-worn platitudes every now and then, things like:

  • Oh, I know how you must feel.
  • I’m sorry, I feel for you.
  • I’ll say some prayers for you.
  • I’ll keep you in my thoughts.
  • I couldn’t get you off my mind ever since we last talked.

Worse than these attempts to understand someone’s pain are:

  • I know just how you feel because I had, or my sister/brother/aunt/uncle/mother/father had a similar experience.
  • How terrible you must feel from all the pain and frustration.
  • I feel your pain.

REVELATION

No, you don’t!

There is no one alive who can feel someone’s pain like they do. You have no idea what level of pain was inflicted on someone else. In a feeble attempt to commiserate with the person harmed, we all like to think we have felt something like their pain before — but we haven’t, and we can’t.

Any inflicted pain I have ever endured has resulted in immediate sadness, anger, mental manipulation, shock, dismay, loneliness, despair, a sense of defeat, questioning, and feelings of revenge — to name a few — and the list goes on and on.

These feelings will impact a person’s mind. They will shape their future behavior and, more importantly, the pain gives them a reason and purpose to fight hard to prevent the pain from ever reoccurring.

REVOLUTION

They say the Ides of March fall on March 15th. My eyes and ears are telling me this event may be held much earlier this time — say, oh, how about November 8th? This year’s election is going to be exciting for a variety of reasons, most notably women’s rights to abortion.

A political bloodbath may be in the cards now where, before the Supreme Court’s ruling against abortion, Republicans were very heavily favored to take control of at least one chamber of our nation’s government, if not both!

There is talk from both political parties on which issues to highlight during the lead-up to the November election.

Republicans want to quickly gloss over the Supreme Court ruling on abortion, then claim the issues that need to be addressed are inflation, the economy, enacted gun control legislation, and party unity.

Democrats want to focus directly on the abortion decision, as well as their attempt to prevent Donald Trump from running once again for the Presidency. They will try to smooth over inflation, claim the economy is very healthy, and note that gun control legislation was a bipartisan agreement, of which they lobbied hard to make substantial changes to the existing laws.

Come November, the ones who will decide control of our government will be all the wounded women voters who were slapped in the face with the Supreme Court’s decision on abortions.

The revolution has just begun!

Thanks for reading this!

© All rights reserved

