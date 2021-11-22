Around and About Southern Indiana This Holiday Season

Around and About Jeffersonville

In every community nationwide there are thousands of small businesses. These businesses help each small city and town thrive during normal times.

Black Friday events happen online at different times throughout the year, it seems. Shoppers get some amazing savings on special items they have been patiently waiting to purchase. Appliances, televisions, computers, and cell phones all seem to become more affordable just in time for Christmas gifting.

Often overlooked, however, is the little guy, the "Mom and Pop" establishments that bring so much vitality to their communities by offering us necessary goods and services, while providing us with employment opportunities along the way.

The city of Jeffersonville is hosting "Small Business Saturday in Downtown" this Saturday, November 27th, from 11 am to 6 pm. Whether you're looking for an extra-special gift or just want to browse and grab a bite to eat, you're sure to have a fun, engaging time during your downtown visit.

To learn more, check out Jeffersonville Main Street, Inc.'s website. From their webpage: "When you shop and dine downtown, you support locally-owned businesses, the continued investment in historic buildings and infill development, and the ongoing sense of place that makes the area so vibrant. It’s about making a connection to the local community because more of your dollars stay local. It’s also about keeping the entrepreneurial spirit alive and helping local Jeffersonville businesses compete in a world of big-box stores and online giants. Love Local."

Schimpff's Confectionery is a favorite of every visitor, especially children. Located in the same building since 1891, you will be able to view pictures of generations of sons and daughters as they carry forth the candy-making tradition.

Make this holiday season extra special for your loved ones. Visit downtown stores and learn more about your community.

