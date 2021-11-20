The People With Guns Aren't the Only Problem

We Don't Have a Gun Problem, We Have a People Problem

Photo by Maria Lysenko on Unsplash

I woke this morning to the following news headlines:

Man shot, killed on Watterson Expressway identified; officer, suspect also shot--Wave TV, Louisville, KY; Shellie Sylvestri, Charles Gazaway, David Mattingly.

Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal sparks sporadic protests and Portland clashes — but Kenosha remains peaceful--Washington Post, Andrew Jeong, Stephanie Lai, Adela Suliman.

Louisville ties homicide record with more than a month left in the year--Louisville Courier-Journal, Billy Kobin.

Body pulled from Ohio River near Clark Memorial Bridge, MetroSafe confirms--Louisville Courier-Journal, Mary Ramsey.

Breaking the Cycle: Residents across Louisville neighborhoods react to the gun violence-- WHAS TV

There are several well-known facts at play here:

People who own guns will never give up their right to own them.

People who don't own guns will always feel threatened by people who do own them.

No matter how long we talk about gun control, a peaceful solution has not been found.

There are no control mechanisms available to prevent felons from obtaining guns.

Drugs are intertwined with gun ownership.

Young people have every right to be concerned about their mortality in a gun-infested country where gun violence is rampant and the penalty for that violence is inadequate. They have every right to feel unsafe every time they step out of their homes in gun-riddled neighborhoods.

Are there any answers for this feeling of a lack of safety in our own community? I haven't heard any suggestions addressing this. I have only heard rebuttals to every remedy that gets proposed.

The stories I've listed above have all happened within the last week within the metropolitan Louisville area. The trouble with that statement is that I only highlighted those five examples to help identify the problem. If I had done further research by, say, going back to the last month and seeing how many violent acts have been committed, I feel certain there would be plenty more articles to which I could point.

When and where does all this stop? What else is it going to take to make our city safe again?

Thanks for reading this!