New Albany, IN

I Write With The World In Mind

Ken Kayse

Broaden the scope of your writing to broaden your appeal to the masses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ow1u6_0d2AabaQ00
Photo by Manuel Joseph from Pexels

Scope, an interesting concept we should all consider incorporating into our writing skills. Hoping to influence the world’s entire population with my words, I must possess a different mindset, one that encompasses each ethnicity, race, color, and creed.

Although I hate to admit it, at times my writing has been too centered on and influenced by, my immediate surroundings. That is one ingredient that should be left out of the recipe for a good article.

Focus on the people

By focusing my attention on how the people around me, or my local community will accept what I write, I am missing out on the bigger picture — how will the article be accepted nationally, or even internationally?

Does anyone living in New York, San Francisco, or Tokyo, Madrid, Paris, or London really give two bits about what someone in New Albany, Indiana is communicating? No!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087Tme_0d2AabaQ00
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Consequently, if I expect this article to be well-received by the largest audience, it had better contain some value, something that helps establish a foothold in other areas of the world.

One “trick of the trade” I use, occasionally, is to imagine myself standing on a crowded sidewalk, watching people rush by, oblivious to my presence. I study their pace, their attitude, their face, and their personality as they leave their footprints beside me. I can imagine the trials and tribulations they face daily.

What I can incorporate from this activity is an ability to create a sense of urgency, or a change in a person’s demeanor that I can then translate into words to convey to my audience. Doing so enhances the breadth of my article.

Establish a connection

It now reaches out to more people, establishing a bridge between me, here in my city, and them, wherever they may be in this world. Now I can better relate to their experiences. I can adapt my writing to illustrate their worries, fears, love, humor, and sense of peace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gLzwT_0d2AabaQ00
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

It is certainly an advantage when I write with a broader stroke. I can call on my other world experiences to capture the setting or the mood of a room.

If you have been lucky enough to have traveled to other countries and have taken notice of the sights, sounds, smells, and senses surrounding you, it will allow you to convey a more realistic account of what you observed. They will broaden your sensitivities to what others go through.

Show the reader your world

Other worlds aren’t necessarily defined as visiting other countries. Rather, they are many of the experiences I have shared, separate from my daily routine. They are occasions where I can extract myself from the normal life I live to one that offers more — more adventure, more fun, more exposure, or more meaning from life.

Everyone has a normal world in which they live. We also have these other worlds we conjure in our minds, helping us escape our normal reality. They surprise us with the absence of tedium that is usually present for us.

It is these worlds I want to bring to my readers. I want them to absorb the life I live so they can compare it to theirs. If my words paint a picture, I want that picture to be something that evokes emotion in everyone it touches.

Try stretching your world into your words. It will make you a better writer!

Thanks for reading this!

I am a retired entrepreneur who devotes time to my grandchildren and writing a variety of entertaining stories. I enjoy writing about life experiences, happiness, the qualities of mankind, mental health, and opinion editorials. Writing allows me to escape the stress of each day.

New Albany, IN
1657 followers

