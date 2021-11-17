Life Throws Curveballs at You at the Worst Time

Ken Kayse

Everyone needs a backup plan and it should answer the following questions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13G41S_0cx44MSC00
Photo by Kevin Crosby on Unsplash

Your minds are swallowing themselves with volume after volume of new information, and better techniques in the hope it will make your lives better, in one way or another. You are gorging yourselves on the “How To,” and “Reasons Why” articles found so readily available these days on a variety of social media channels. What good does it do?

Many times the new information gets shoved aside. You tell yourself you will get to it later. When is later? When will this new information you have obtained be put to some use that will make your life better?

Education Can Change Society

Unlike the Industrial Revolution, where companies ramped up their production, emitting poisonous gases into the atmosphere, and forcing your inner metabolism to fight for its life, this new era you are living in, the Technology Age, is much cleaner and, by most acceptable worldly standards, a much safer environment for you to raise your children.

New age advancements have been so profound that we have noticed unheard of changes to our daily routines and work structure. Robotics has been implemented into many facets of the manufacturing process. The making of cars has been dramatically changed by robots, saving employers tons of money. Yet, in the same breath, these “new ways” of doing things have eliminated the need for many of the blue-collar workers on whom they so heavily depended.

That one major change, in only one area of industry, will have a devastating long-range effect on unemployment, quality of housing, purchases of homes, and the world’s standard of living. Manufacturing is changing the world in front of your eyes.

This capacity for change is overwhelming society. Last year, Oxford Economics released a report that predicts by 2030, the United States alone will lose more than 1.5 million jobs to automation. That means 1.5 Million people paying nothing into your Social Security funding, and Company pension plans.

The report goes on to state that many of these lost jobs will somehow reappear in yet-to-exist industries. However, the trade-off is that wages will decline by about 0.42%.

Another study states the wider impact:

The recently published paper, “Robots and Jobs: Evidence from U.S. Labor Markets,” by MIT professor Daron Acemoglu and Boston University professor Pascual Restrepo, Ph.D. ’16 finds that industrial robots do have a negative impact on workers.

The researchers found that for every robot added per 1,000 workers in the U.S., wages decline by 0.42% and the employment-to-population ratio goes down by 0.2 percentage points — to date, this means the loss of about 400,000 jobs. The impact is more sizable within the areas where robots are deployed: adding one more robot in a commuting zone (geographic areas used for economic analysis) reduces employment by six workers in that area.

Your plan for the future.

That’s six workers who will end up being employed at new industries, at a lesser rate of pay, and probably with lesser job benefits. Pensions and Major Medical coverage are already being transformed by many industries, leaving the U.S. worker to, more or less, fend for themselves.

In the midst of all this upheaval, you, the affected worker, will need new training and/or new skills to cope with these constant changes. That means you will have to prepare yourself for different thinking skills and be receptive to a faster-paced, more connected, mobile lifestyle.

I myself had to go through this new process over 20 years ago, in 2000, at the start of this massive digital transformation.

My employer at the time, a well-known insurance company, suddenly converted its agency force from employees to “independent contractors.” They didn’t ask for or need our approval. They just said, “Here’s your new job — take it or leave it.”

I had no idea what plan I could utilize, so I accepted this “new job,” in order to maintain an income flow to help pay the bills. I had to quickly take the following steps to protect myself from financial ruin:

  • Develop a business plan to continue running my agency.
  • Search for new health insurance providers in my area.
  • Hire employees and pay them out of my pocket because the insurance company offered nothing to my staff when they performed the conversion.
  • Now I had to manage these employees — a skill I didn’t have before. I had to determine the number of hours, vacation days, personal days, and a different compensation plan.
  • I had to change my personal, life-long plan. I was forced to implement it at a different stage than what I had hoped for, and I had to do it with a grin on my face when I was around my ex-employer because I still maintained a business relationship with them.
  • I had to hire a payroll company to make sure my employees got paid on time, with the proper taxes being withheld so I didn’t get Uncle Same coming after me for not paying taxes.

There are other changes I was pushed into making, but I think I have given you a pretty clear picture of what may happen in your future. Don’t be like me and be caught without your plan. Be better than me!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k2ZPL_0cx44MSC00
Photo by Dee @ Copper and Wild on Unsplash

Everyone who reads this article should make and maintain a strong backup plan because corporate changes will overtake you when you least expect them.

Ask yourselves these questions as you develop your backup plan:

  • What would I do if my employer came to me today and said, “You don’t work here anymore?”
  • Is there a competitor, or an alternate company you could turn to, and immediately be hired?
  • Do you have enough savings built up to last at least six months without missing a bill payment?
  • What health insurance plans are available?
  • What retirement options and/or retirement plans need adjustment?
  • Are there any secondary sources of income you can convert into a full-time occupation?
  • Does your plan include having to travel a farther distance to your new employment?
  • Will you have to adjust your work schedule to conform to your new employer’s hours of operation?
  • Are there personal needs you may need to re-visit? Special-needs children, getting kids picked up from school, finding a way to feed the family at dinnertime?

The list is more expansive than this, but that should give you a quick start to help in developing your strategy. You are sure to have more questions as you answer those.

Keep a positive mental attitude.

I didn’t have a backup plan in place back in 2000 when all those changes were announced. As a result, I was left shocked, confused, and dazed by my employer’s actions. After all, I hadn’t done anything wrong to deserve being fired.

Soon after the changes were implemented, I decided it was useless to cry over spilled milk, so I decided to take charge of my destiny and move forward.

I took steps to secure my future, regardless of what outcome a company might force upon me. I slowly developed a new psyche — a businessman’s attitude, if you will — to help control the tremendous stress I was feeling.

It’s easy to become despondent when changes of any magnitude are forced upon you. That’s because it takes you out of your comfort zone. But, I am here to tell you there are positives out of just about any set of circumstances you may find placed upon you. You may have to look hard to find them, but they are definitely there.

Master the art of having a positive mental attitude, because it will have an infectious effect not only on you, but on your associates, or any other contacts you may encounter. That positive attitude may open doors for you that you never dreamed you could open.

Be prepared… have a backup plan!

