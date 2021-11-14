Clarksville, IN

Closure of Two Major Bridges Creates a Traffic Snarl in Southern Indiana

Ken Kayse

Construction repairs on Sherman Minton Bridge and Blackiston Mill Rd. Bridge impacts drivers in the Metro Louisville area.

With the holiday season already in full swing, Southern Indiana's residents just took a hit to their favorite shopping routes.

The city of New Albany announced the closure of the Blackiston Mill Rd. Bridge 51, this afternoon after being notified of a missing patch of concrete in the road structure which left the rebar visible to passing motorists. No timetable has been given for when the repairs will be completed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYdQ6_0cvjS60s00
Picture provided show a large hole that developed within the concrete exposing materials underneath the pavement.(Town of Clarksville)Courtesy: Town of Clarksville, IN

The bridge spans Silver Creek and is scheduled for replacement, but construction won't begin until sometime in 2023. Meanwhile, 15,000 daily commuters and shoppers will have to take alternate routes to get to their destinations.

To make matters worse, Friday nights in Southern Indiana's restaurants are typically packed houses, with 60 to 90-minute wait lines. These eateries have been hard placed to keep up with demand, especially given the shortage of servers that have hit the industry. Closing major arteries may lead to more business closures.

On May 6th, Danile Suddeth, a reporter with The News and Tribune newspaper, wrote an article about the bridge being replaced and possibly being converted into a pedestrian walkway as part of the Origin Park project.

The project has been on the county’s radar for several years, but construction will be much more costly than the typical $500,000 or so bridge replacement. But Floyd County is slated to receive about $4.7 million in federal funds for the estimated $5.1 million project, which includes right-of-way, design and construction costs.
Floyd County Director of Operations Don Lopp said construction is on schedule for 2023. The new bridge will be constructed alongside the current one, as the roadway will shift to align with the new span leaving the existing one without a designated use."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sG3DN_0cvjS60s00
Blackiston Mill Bridge, Silver Creek, Clarksville , IN Photo from bridgehunter.comCourtesy: Southern Indiana Archives

With the heavy travel the bridge sees each day, that news is a welcome relief to residents in Clark Co. and Floyd Co. In its current condition, the bridge is susceptible to flooding during hard rains, which is alarming because travelers sometimes drive up to the roadblocks, only to have to turn around and figure out a different route to their destination.

The bridge is routinely pocked with patched potholes in both lanes, which makes for dangerous travel. Cars and trucks will veer into the opposite lane to steer around the potholes. Approaching traffic must slow down and allow the other drivers to return to their lane.

The bridge itself is narrower than most bridges in the area and will occasionally incur pedestrian traffic, increasing the degree of difficulty to cross the bridge. Pedestrians will walk on the curb of each side of the bridge, slowing traffic to a crawl so they can cross safely.

The history of the bridge is quite intriguing. according to Wikimapia.org.

Although many mills operated along Silver Creek, one of the most famous mills was Blackiston Mill built in 1853. It was built near the fourth dam on Silver Creek from its mouth. The dam was made of slate and concrete and is still there today.
The mill operated as a saw and grist mill as well as a cement mill with a lime kiln. The water mill used old fashioned burrs to grind grain and a sash saw to cut lumber.
In 1892, the mill was turned into a dance hall, and the Clark County side was turned into a park. The mill has had many owners over the years, and in 1970 it was closed completely. The mill was destroyed by a flood in 1963 and demolished around September 6, 1989. Most of the original dam still exists." -- http://wikimapia.org/755985/Old-Blackiston-Mill-Dam

Blackiston Mill Bridge was constructed in 1888 as a Lost Through truss bridge over Silver Creek connecting residents of Clark Co. and Floyd Co. It was built by the Wrought Iron Bridge Co. of Canton, Ohio. The bridge collapsed in 1963 under a concrete mixer, (the bridge was under repair at the time) then was repaired and reopened to traffic. It is a very important cog in the area's transportation wheel.

Thanks for reading this!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

I am a retired entrepreneur who devotes time to my grandchildren and writing a variety of entertaining stories. I enjoy writing about life experiences, happiness, the qualities of mankind, mental health, and opinion editorials. Writing allows me to escape the stress of each day.

New Albany, IN
1312 followers

More from Ken Kayse

Louisville, KY

The People With Guns Aren't the Only Problem

We Don't Have a Gun Problem, We Have a People Problem. I woke this morning to the following news headlines:. Man shot, killed on Watterson Expressway identified; officer, suspect also shot--Wave TV, Louisville, KY; Shellie Sylvestri, Charles Gazaway, David Mattingly.

Read full story
3 comments

Our Veterans are Hardened Into Steel With Battle Tested Firefights

Education Comes Hard and Fast When You're in a Firefight. On February 15, 1967, my flight landed at Bien Hoa airport, near what was then named Saigon. As we deplaned, we were handed two things and told never to be without them while in-country.

Read full story
10 comments
New Albany, IN

I Write With The World In Mind

Broaden the scope of your writing to broaden your appeal to the masses. Scope, an interesting concept we should all consider incorporating into our writing skills. Hoping to influence the world’s entire population with my words, I must possess a different mindset, one that encompasses each ethnicity, race, color, and creed.

Read full story

Insurance Ads on TV and Radio are Begging for Your Business

These ads are geared toward making you want to compare prices, but do you save in the long run?. Aaron Rodgers takes a ball and throws it a mile and his dog just stares NO at him and lays down. Then Flo and her buddies pull some strings to keep your car and house from being damaged. Somehow, an Emu gets out of the zoo and flies in an airplane, while Allstate has marching bands dancing through a car wash for who knows what reason. Then, to top it off, the Gecko somehow talks like a human explaining this or that discount.

Read full story
New Albany, IN

Broaden the scope of your writing to broaden your appeal to the masses

Scope, an interesting concept we should all consider incorporating into our writing skills. Hoping to influence the world’s entire population with my words, I must possess a different mindset, one that encompasses each ethnicity, race, color, and creed.

Read full story

Many Veterans Are Eligible for Travel Deals and Airfare Discounts

Veterans can now get exclusive travel deals and discounted rates through American Forces Travel. Each week I get a newsletter for veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors that includes useful information about benefits, job fairs, networking, career transition assistance, and effective communication. There is a large variety of programs that offer outreach, discounts, and assistance to veterans.

Read full story
8 comments
Louisville, KY

Turkeys, Paddleboat Cruises and Plays Add Variety to any Day

Today was Free Turkey Giveaway at the VA Hospital on Zorn Avenue. The Veterans Administration Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky gave away free turkeys to needy veterans today. The giveaway started at 1:00 and lasted until all the turkeys were distributed. The turkeys were donated by the Louisville Chapter of the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals.

Read full story

It’s That Time of the Year Again

Are you prepared for the wintry cold and flu season?. Do you feel achy, tired, and have a sore throat and stuffed-up nose all of a sudden? Can it be blamed on Fall’s allergy season? Or, could it be something else, like maybe it’s the flu?

Read full story

Today's Technology Started With the Invention of the Transistor

Would you believe me if I told you, in 1947 (roughly 75 years ago) one of the most important inventions in modern history was the invention of the transistor?. The 3 individuals credited with the invention of the transistor were William Shockley, John Bardeen, and Walter BrattainBy AT&T photographer Jack St. (last part of name not stamped well enough to read), New York, NY.

Read full story
Floyd County, IN

Blackiston Mill Road Bridge Reopened to Traffic

Well, that didn't take long! A simple, quick fix was made to the highly-trafficked Blackiston Mill Rd. bridge in an attempt to reopen the road for Monday's expected rush hour traffic. A steel plate was positioned over the hole to prevent further damage.

Read full story

Life Throws Curveballs at You at the Worst Time

Everyone needs a backup plan and it should answer the following questions. Your minds are swallowing themselves with volume after volume of new information, and better techniques in the hope it will make your lives better, in one way or another. You are gorging yourselves on the “How To,” and “Reasons Why” articles found so readily available these days on a variety of social media channels. What good does it do?

Read full story
1 comments

Are You Covered if You Hit Your House With Your Car?

And what is subrogation in an insurance policy, anyway?. Note: I am an active, 43-year licensed insurance agent in the states of Indiana and Kentucky (IN License no. 1304020.) I am a Life Underwriter’s Training Council Fellow (LUTCF) and a former member of the Million Dollar Round Table. Prior to retirement, I also maintained Series 6 and 63 Securities licenses and offered Mutual Funds, Variable Life, and Variable Annuities to my clientele." -- Author.

Read full story

I Can Soothe My Mind While Sitting in a Traffic Jam

Break your concentration and you will beat your anger. Hurry up and wait! That’s the expression I use to express moving from one stoplight to another while driving to and from work. As I sit motionless, waiting for yet another stoplight to change to green, I begin to notice people in the cars around me. they represent a wide array of emotions. Some are party-goers, jamming to the beat of tunes I’ve never heard before. Others are doleful as if they are stupefied from the stress of the day, blindly following the car in front of them.

Read full story

Who Left the Ball Peen Hammer on the Roof?

Before you call your insurance company about hail damage, make sure there are no hammers left on the roof. Every Monday in my insurance agency was usually crazy, filled with phone calls from customers about accidents, burst water pipes in the house, or tree limbs causing damage. In our industry, filing a claim usually makes or breaks the agent/customer relationship.

Read full story
7 comments

Who Gives the Keys to Their Car to a Thief and Then Gives Them $25 for Gas?

I heard a wide variety of strange claims during my career as an insurance agent. This is one of those. One day, when I was still an insurance agency owner, I had just gotten off a rather long-winded teleconference with management about looking forward to planning for the new year. There was a caller waiting for me on line 1. It was one of my Insureds who needed to report an automobile claim but needed to explain what happened first.

Read full story
51 comments

The Farce of Unbiased Media in Our Country

We blindfold and handcuff the importance of giving the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth to all Americans. The American Press Institute defines journalism as: “the activity of gathering, assessing, creating, and presenting news and information. It is also the product of these activities. Journalism can be distinguished from other activities and products by certain identifiable characteristics and practices. These elements not only separate journalism from other forms of communication, they are what make it indispensable to democratic societies. History reveals that the more democratic a society, the more news and information it tends to have.”

Read full story
112 comments

If We Want to Curb Race Discrimination We Must Stop Using Labels to Identify the Population

Has it ever occurred to you that, from the very moment we are conceived, someone has already slapped a label on us? As soon as mothers find out they are pregnant, we find our first names escaping their lips.

Read full story
325 comments

One of Life's Greatest Joys Began With the Birth of a Child

When a child is born into our family, there’s joy and jubilation everywhere. The child receives scores of visitors at the hospital, and then again when Mom and Dad bring the baby home. More visitors swarm the house to welcome the new baby into our family.

Read full story
1 comments

Make an Impact This Holiday Season--Provide For The Poor

COVID-19 has not impacted the availability of food at the stores. Nationwide, there are no concerns at present about a shortage of food at the nation's stores throughout the holidays this year.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy