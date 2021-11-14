Closure of Two Major Bridges Creates a Traffic Snarl in Southern Indiana

Construction repairs on Sherman Minton Bridge and Blackiston Mill Rd. Bridge impacts drivers in the Metro Louisville area.

With the holiday season already in full swing, Southern Indiana's residents just took a hit to their favorite shopping routes.

The city of New Albany announced the closure of the Blackiston Mill Rd. Bridge 51, this afternoon after being notified of a missing patch of concrete in the road structure which left the rebar visible to passing motorists. No timetable has been given for when the repairs will be completed.

Picture provided show a large hole that developed within the concrete exposing materials underneath the pavement.(Town of Clarksville) Courtesy: Town of Clarksville, IN

The bridge spans Silver Creek and is scheduled for replacement, but construction won't begin until sometime in 2023. Meanwhile, 15,000 daily commuters and shoppers will have to take alternate routes to get to their destinations.

To make matters worse, Friday nights in Southern Indiana's restaurants are typically packed houses, with 60 to 90-minute wait lines. These eateries have been hard placed to keep up with demand, especially given the shortage of servers that have hit the industry. Closing major arteries may lead to more business closures.

On May 6th, Danile Suddeth, a reporter with The News and Tribune newspaper, wrote an article about the bridge being replaced and possibly being converted into a pedestrian walkway as part of the Origin Park project.

The project has been on the county’s radar for several years, but construction will be much more costly than the typical $500,000 or so bridge replacement. But Floyd County is slated to receive about $4.7 million in federal funds for the estimated $5.1 million project, which includes right-of-way, design and construction costs.

Floyd County Director of Operations Don Lopp said construction is on schedule for 2023. The new bridge will be constructed alongside the current one, as the roadway will shift to align with the new span leaving the existing one without a designated use."

Blackiston Mill Bridge, Silver Creek, Clarksville , IN Photo from bridgehunter.com Courtesy: Southern Indiana Archives

With the heavy travel the bridge sees each day, that news is a welcome relief to residents in Clark Co. and Floyd Co. In its current condition, the bridge is susceptible to flooding during hard rains, which is alarming because travelers sometimes drive up to the roadblocks, only to have to turn around and figure out a different route to their destination.

The bridge is routinely pocked with patched potholes in both lanes, which makes for dangerous travel. Cars and trucks will veer into the opposite lane to steer around the potholes. Approaching traffic must slow down and allow the other drivers to return to their lane.

The bridge itself is narrower than most bridges in the area and will occasionally incur pedestrian traffic, increasing the degree of difficulty to cross the bridge. Pedestrians will walk on the curb of each side of the bridge, slowing traffic to a crawl so they can cross safely.

The history of the bridge is quite intriguing. according to Wikimapia.org.

Although many mills operated along Silver Creek, one of the most famous mills was Blackiston Mill built in 1853. It was built near the fourth dam on Silver Creek from its mouth. The dam was made of slate and concrete and is still there today.

The mill operated as a saw and grist mill as well as a cement mill with a lime kiln. The water mill used old fashioned burrs to grind grain and a sash saw to cut lumber.

In 1892, the mill was turned into a dance hall, and the Clark County side was turned into a park. The mill has had many owners over the years, and in 1970 it was closed completely. The mill was destroyed by a flood in 1963 and demolished around September 6, 1989. Most of the original dam still exists." -- http://wikimapia.org/755985/Old-Blackiston-Mill-Dam

Blackiston Mill Bridge was constructed in 1888 as a Lost Through truss bridge over Silver Creek connecting residents of Clark Co. and Floyd Co. It was built by the Wrought Iron Bridge Co. of Canton, Ohio. The bridge collapsed in 1963 under a concrete mixer, (the bridge was under repair at the time) then was repaired and reopened to traffic. It is a very important cog in the area's transportation wheel.

Thanks for reading this!