The Farce of Unbiased Media in Our Country

We blindfold and handcuff the importance of giving the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth to all Americans.

Photo by Edward Howell on Unsplash

The American Press Institute defines journalism as: “the activity of gathering, assessing, creating, and presenting news and information. It is also the product of these activities. Journalism can be distinguished from other activities and products by certain identifiable characteristics and practices. These elements not only separate journalism from other forms of communication, they are what make it indispensable to democratic societies. History reveals that the more democratic a society, the more news and information it tends to have.”

Bias exists every time someone speaks, writes, reads, or perhaps even “rolls their eyes” at others’ remarks. Bias influences what we say and do, both in private and public encounters. It will weigh us down with actions, or in-actions, depending on which bias is strongest.

No matter how we obtain our news, the hardest part is sifting through all the planted bias within it to arrive at the truth, which is almost always hidden among the narrow-minded, or broad-minded facts.

If you want the truth, you have to dig! I used to trust what I read or saw, carte blanche! Now, I don’t trust any of it unless I can independently verify it for myself.

In today’s world, one has to be an investigator, searching through volumes of evidence to form a valid opinion. It is a heavy burden for any of us to bear, especially considering the limited time, and resources we can spare.

However, those who shirk this responsibility will pay the heavy price of using false information to educate their decisions which is a travesty of what true journalism is supposed to accomplish.

Photo by JOYUMA on Unsplash

Our brains are being fed by an umbilical cord whose body is laden with erroneous information, holding just enough nutrition to feed us antiquated ideas and beliefs, separating us from change and blockading us from the future.

How do we defend ourselves from lies?

First, we document, confirm, document again, obtain witnesses, then reconfirm. Sounds simple enough, doesn’t it?

What most of the world misses during this process is the ability to recognize one obvious fact: All media outlets are biased!

How can that be a true statement? Because, when you absorb this news or that news — regardless of when or from whatever source you obtained it — you are only being given the tip of the iceberg because any news outlet can only devote a finite amount of space or time to this snippet. As a result, we are missing information that is vital for us to consider before making a judgment.

In essence, these news outlets are imposing their dogma upon us as if it is the unmitigated, stone-cold truth. And they are doing it unchallenged by their customers! Some of us even assist them in dispersing limited knowledge to our family and friends helping them to form another biased opinion.

How? Have you ever noticed how some people become addicted to certain newspapers, magazines, or TV shows, or they refuse to listen to so and so radio stations, or commentators or even turn the channel when someone comes on with whom we disagree? We won’t even give them the attention needed for us to make a more well-informed decision. That is how biased, fake news is born!

The media’s first obligation is, to tell the truth.

So many qualities go into making news, writing, and becoming a member of the media. The first quality any conveyor of news must address and maintain is truth. This applies to all TV, radio, and print personalities.

The book The Elements of Journalism, by Bill Kovach and Tom Rosenstiel, covers 10 principles that are commonly found in good journalism.

The very first element is the truth:

“All truths — even the laws of science — are subject to revision, but we operate by them in the meantime because they are necessary and they work,” Kovach and Rosenstiel write in the book.

“The right of a person to make his or her own autonomous decisions is based on having accurate information, so much so that people often and understandably feel violated and disrespected when they are deceived.” -- The Elements of Journalism, by Bill Kovach and Tom Rosenstiel

Journalism, they continue, thus seeks “a practical and functional form of truth.” It is not the truth in the absolute or philosophical or scientific sense but rather a pursuit of “the truths by which we can operate on a day-to-day basis."

Photo by Joël de Vriend on Unsplash

An overview of the other 9 elements can be viewed here: The elements of journalism — American Press Institute.

For this discussion, my focus is on just one of these: truth. It is the one stanchion our society depends upon but is often lacking. Consider this excerpt from the Theology of Work Project:

The project found that authentic communication requires truth-telling. In our world of today, efforts are being undertaken by the journalistic community to pull the weeds of fake news from the distribution channels before wholesale dissemination to the public.

A research report conducted on March 9th, 2018 by MIT and the Media Lab, titled: "The spread of true and false news online," written by Soroush Vosoughi, Deb Roy, and Sinan Aral, concluded:

"We investigated the differential diffusion of all of the verified true and false news stories distributed on Twitter from 2006 to 2017. The data comprise ~126,000 stories tweeted by ~3 million people more than 4.5 million times. We classified news as true or false using information from six independent fact-checking organizations that exhibited 95 to 98% agreement on the classifications.

Falsehood diffused significantly farther, faster, deeper, and more broadly than the truth in all categories of information, and the effects were more pronounced for false political news than for false news about terrorism, natural disasters, science, urban legends, or financial information.

We found that false news was more novel than true news, which suggests that people were more likely to share novel information. Whereas false stories inspired fear, disgust, and surprise in replies, true stories inspired anticipation, sadness, joy, and trust. Contrary to conventional wisdom, robots accelerated the spread of true and false news at the same rate, implying that false news spreads more than the truth because humans, not robots, are more likely to spread it." "The spread of true and false news online," Science. 2018 Mar 9;359(6380):1146-1151. doi: 10.1126/science.aap9559.

A final note about this study: Over 11 years, this study only covered one social media outlet, Twitter. Currently, Twitter users represent 12% of our worldwide population. With so many other social media platforms to penetrate, the amount of fake news surrounding us each day reaches astronomical proportions.

Solutions are not readily available.

Media scholars are aware of the magnitude of the fake news dilemma that lays before them. At times, it appears they get distracted into haggling about whether or not bias even exists in social media. Ha!

Given the vastness of the new statistics handed to them, there needs to be more action to degrade fake news. There should also be newer journalistic standards by which we must all conform. Should there be some type of penalty imposed on public liars? Good question, I don’t know that answer.

There are rabbit holes in solving any problem. This fake news rabbit hole has become deeper and is tightly embedded in our social platforms now. The “how, when, what, and who” still need to be established.

The “why” has been answered. If we can’t remove or inhibit fake news from our distribution channels, our future communications with each other will be based on more lies than truths.

Thanks for reading this!