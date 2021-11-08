In Life, There Are No Absolutes or Permanents and I’m Still Unsure About Forever

Let me get back to you on that.

Guess what I have noticed when I read some of these online articles? There is certainly no shortage of advice! I can get solutions offered for nearly anything that ails me.

Please don’t get me wrong — this isn’t a complaint. It is simply an observation. I like advice! I listen to advice from anyone. In fact, the more advice I get, the better off I am. My ears prick up instantly when I hear the phrase, “If you want my advice…” because I know some gem of wisdom is about to be professed.

Now, whether or not the advice is sound or actionable is left to the listener. I have listened to tons of bad advice being given to others. Anyone with two ears can hear and recognize bad advice.

Good advice comes around every now and then. It isn’t quite as frequent, and it will attract similar-minded people like a moth to a flame. Those who espouse this type of advice are usually found in leadership and teaching positions. They are known for their wise counsel.

Nothing is permanent.

A good friend once told me, “Good advice is worth keeping in life. Just don’t expect it to always be good advice.”

Doling out more words of wisdom, he also stated, “There are no absolutes or permanents in life. There can’t be because each moment of our lives changes. What’s good for today may be horrible for tomorrow.”

“Nothing lasts forever,” he said. “The winds of time and the movement of the earth will slowly scratch away all the mountains of the world. So, don’t set your sights on anything lasting forever.”

Is he right? I have tried many different ways to disprove his statements. But, I have found his beliefs to be true — there are no absolutes or permanents. As to his “nothing lasts forever” proclamation, I’m still a skeptic on that one.

None of us knows for certain what happens after we die. There may be a given hypothesis to which we ascribe but, there isn’t a verifiable method I have found to prove this statement. So, for me, the jury is still debating that question.

To whom do we turn?

Where do we go when we need sound, proven-to-work advice? Do we search out dear friends or use our educators as dependable sources of such advice? If we need the advice of a physician because of health problems, how do we know we have chosen the right doctor who will recommend the right treatment?

There isn’t a set, conclusive way I know to prove our selections are the right ones. Our destinies are left in the hands of fate, faith, and trust. That is why it is so important to choose good role models and influencers in our lives.

For myself, I find it hard to trust someone on any of the social media outlets because I don’t have a relationship with them. I haven’t seen them being their true selves in real life. Again, it must be the skeptic in me, but I need more evidence before I will be able to conclude they know what they’re saying is true and will actually work for me.

The words “forever” and “infinity” are non-existent, because I can’t prove either theory as to whether or not they actually exist. But I’m willing to listen to someone explain how they know they are real. I look forward to hearing your thoughts about this.

