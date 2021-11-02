Who Put the Cart Before the Horse and Got Caught With Their Pants Down?

Ken Kayse

Which industries got caught with their pants down?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPnwb_0cizwekC00
Photo by Noah Buscher on Unsplash

Not being prepared to satisfy your customers is a grave business mistake. When the last available microchip is installed, and there are still cars on the assembly line waiting for their turns to be finished, hitting the “off” button is the last thing an employer wants to do.

There are serious repercussions to overcome when the “on” button starts everything running again. What a headache! No, wait, it’s more like “What a pain in the a**!”

When any of the businesses in the auto industry shuts down, it boomerangs across many other industries as well. Observing these shutdowns from a macro environment can tell volumes about the state of the nation’s economy.

This morning, when I went for my daily walk, I turned onto Economy Boulevard. All in all, it was a beautiful, invigorating breath of fresh air. It helped me clear my mind and sharpen my focus.

I began to notice all the cracks in the sidewalk, patched crevices, and bubble gum stuck to the ground. I couldn’t believe people spit out gum on the sidewalks anymore — yuck, it was disgusting. As I continue walking, more inconsistencies began sprouting up through these cracks.

This boulevard is a very different path from my normal routine, not at all similar to Main Street, or Market Street. What makes it so different is the amount of cash floating around the foundations of many of these businesses. There were tons of it, and it looks like it is being used to shore up the foundations of some very rickety businesses!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bnLVd_0cizwekC00
Photo by Francais a Londres on Unsplash

Tiring from all this goose-necking, I soon sat down at a sidewalk table outside a small Café, where I notice a rather large oddity. All the other business establishments on the block, save this one, were banking institutions — and they were lending money hand over fist, trying to keep the boulevard from being swamped with unemployed workers.

That led me to start analyzing the cause and effect of corporate employers’ decisions to stop production. Who gets impacted the most?

This is what I saw:

  1. EMPLOYEES — The first casualties of a shutdown are the front-line employees, the ones who build whatever product is sold.
  2. VENDORS — Next come the businesses that supply the business. A lack of production will result in less need for the vendor’s products.
  3. ANCILLARY BUSINESSES — An example of these are companies that depend on the Company’s products to keep themselves afloat. In the Auto Industry, Ford and GM supply fleets of cars to Rental Car companies; An example is Uber, Door Dash, and special delivery services.
  4. OTHER INDUSTRIES — Think Disney, Sirius XM, Travel Agencies, Distributors, among others.

Closing The Door Isn’t A Viable Answer.

When any segment of the industry decides to shutter their output — for any reason — the cause and effect to our nation’s economy have far, and wide-reaching effects. It has been reported on by many news outlets since COVID-19 interrupted our production.

Recent history reveals a detailed report from CNBC on February 11th of this year How Covid led to a $60 billion global chip shortage for automakers (cnbc.com). I encourage everyone to read this article in its entirety to get the complete picture of our national economy, along with some of the issues facing our country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ERGuF_0cizwekC00
Photo by Anastasiia Chepinska on Unsplash

Employers need employees; Employees need sustainability for their families. When the flow of money suddenly stops, tension increases. The employee is now focused on a much harder problem to solve: How to pay the bills!

Fortuitously, Unemployment Compensation knocks on your front door. You gratefully open the door, then find a rather diminutive waif standing before you, waving small bundles of cash toward you. He begins to narrate for you the intentions of his visit:

UC: Your Federal and State governments sent me out to your neighborhood because they heard of your current plight — no job and no income. They told me to dole out some cash to you, to help pay the bills and feed the family. It’s a small sum of money compared to what you used to make, but, that’s all they gave me.

YOU: Thanks! Something is always better than nothing. I’ve been looking for other jobs in other industries, but it’s pretty slim pickings right now. All of the decent-paying jobs have been scarfed up by people with more letters behind their last name. I never had a chance to put the ‘alphabet’ behind my name. I was too busy working as a manual laborer.

UC: Well, let’s see how long we can make this money last for you.

When UC drops the last remaining check, your worries and stress reappear, staring at you from your mirror, morning after morning.

New Ways To Deal With Old Problems.

The cause and effect of unemployment can and will leave many families destitute. The government’s attempt at a solution is like patching a tire — it’s only good for so long, then you have to find a new tire, or find a different means of transportation!

What’s needed now isn’t anything ornate, like a battery-operated airplane, or a self-driving car. What’s needed now, more than anything, is fresh ideas and solutions, new ways to deal with employment benefits, disabilities, poverty, and all the other socioeconomic problems facing us.

As a nation, we have to move past the hyperbole and rhetoric our elected leaders spew at us every day. Those methods have only led to gridlock and disenfranchisement of certain segments of our society. I’m reminded of two old sayings that seem appropriate for this moment in our nation’s history:

  • If You Can’t Change People, Change People.
  • You Can’t Teach An Old Dog New Tricks.

There is a visible movement in Congress and the Senate to convert our current senior leaders into mentors, allowing “new blood” to take charge of our progress. I don’t think I am pugnacious when I say our current leaders seem more interested in the status quo, rather than generating the verve to tackle these issues with our opponents head-on.

I’ve watched time and time again as our leadership has posited the same stale dog-and-pony show we’ve already seen hundreds of times. To me, that is indicative of the “old days” solutions that have failed our country so miserably.

I don’t pretend to have the answers to these challenges. I wish I did! It would certainly end a tremendous amount of suffering for our nation. What I suggest to every leader at every level of government is to turn off your weak idea machines and listen to your constituency.

Going way back in history, I found this. In a greatly different era, I believe it was Epictetus who said:

‘We have two ears and one mouth so that we can listen twice as much as we speak.’

America needs new heroes to step up, quit playing ‘Politics” as usual, and move this country in a safer direction.

Thanks for reading this!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 12

Published by

I am a retired entrepreneur who devotes time to my grandchildren and writing a variety of entertaining stories. I enjoy writing about life experiences, happiness, the qualities of mankind, mental health, and opinion editorials. Writing allows me to escape the stress of each day.

New Albany, IN
715 followers

More from Ken Kayse

The illusion of “saving” when you buy something is just that, an illusion

What a Knee Slapper — You Cannot Save What You Spend. When I go to the store to pick up some routine items needed in any household, once I have finished shopping, I head to the check-out line. The cashier then scans all of my items, bags them, tells me the amount to pay, and then nonchalantly mentions, “You saved $X.xx today.”

Read full story

1968: I Left A War To Fight An Unwelcome Country When I Returned; 50+ Years Later, It Still Burns!

We stood amidst angry protestors. Fresh off the plane from war, we were happy to be alive! We had survived. About me: I am a Permanent and Totally (P&T) disabled veteran of the Vietnam War. I am sharing my experiences about my mental health after the war in the hope it helps someone else find some measure of peace.

Read full story
56 comments

The Farce of Unbiased Media in Our Country

We blindfold and handcuff the importance of giving the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth to all Americans. The American Press Institute defines journalism as: “the activity of gathering, assessing, creating, and presenting news and information. It is also the product of these activities. Journalism can be distinguished from other activities and products by certain identifiable characteristics and practices. These elements not only separate journalism from other forms of communication, they are what make it indispensable to democratic societies. History reveals that the more democratic a society, the more news and information it tends to have.”

Read full story
45 comments

In Life, There Are No Absolutes or Permanents and I’m Still Unsure About Forever

Let me get back to you on that. Guess what I have noticed when I read some of these online articles? There is certainly no shortage of advice! I can get solutions offered for nearly anything that ails me.

Read full story

Life Lesson #1: Child Abuse is Never Okay!

This story is about an incident that happened to me while I was growing up back in the 1950s. Back then, parents weren’t as accommodating or patient as they are today. It was more like “Spare the rod, spoil the child” parenting. It was also called "Old School Parenting."

Read full story

The Sting--I Was Sure to be Chosen if it Had to Happen

I still can't believe this actually happened to me. On December 25th, 1973, one of the all-time classic movies was released into theaters nationwide. The name of the movie was “The Sting.” It starred Robert Redford, Paul Newman, and Robert Shaw. This story is about the night I saw the movie... and what happened next.

Read full story

Living With Post-Traumatic Stress

Writing about it, meditation, and a change of direction helps!. Before I start, a bit of background is in order: I have Post Traumatic Stress. I have had Post-Traumatic Stress since 1967, although I didn’t realize it until much later. My first counseling session didn’t happen until 1980.

Read full story
10 comments

Searching for Your Next Best Job

Criteria you want to check for on your next employer’s resumé. Yesterday’s typical Employer question: Can you tell me why there’s an empty space in your employment history? Today’s Employee response: Yes I can. Can you tell me why there’s an opening in your business?

Read full story

The Night My Soon-to-Be Wife Met My Most Recent Ex-Girlfriend

If it was going to happen to anybody it was sure to be me. On December 25th, 1973, one of the all-time classic movies was released into theaters nationwide. The name of the movie was “The Sting.” It starred Robert Redford, Paul Newman, and Robert Shaw.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Providence Pioneers Lose State Championship Final, Fall in Double Overtime to Westview 4-2

The game was played on a rain-soaked IUPUI field in Indianapolis. During a constant, at times heavy rainstorm, the Providence Pioneers and Westview Warriors fought each other to an 80-minute standstill last night, 2-2. The last goal was scored by Westview with one minute, 30 seconds remaining in regulation, forcing two mandatory seven-minute overtime sessions.

Read full story

Anybody Want to Question What Retirees Do All Day?

Easy. We make peoples’ lives difficult by not answering their questions about what we do all day. At times, I may appear to be somewhat of a lazy writer. But hey, you can’t say I’m not conscientious about it! Now that I am retired, people ask me the same question countless other retirees have answered time after time:

Read full story

Let's Make Positive Changes to Our Lives and Redefine Ourselves

It is never too late to change our lives. Have you ever said any of these, or thought about yourself in these terms?. “I used to smoke; I used to drink excessively; I used to abuse drugs; I used to shoutprofanities; I used to be a racist; I used to be prejudicial; I used to not be able to think for myself; I used to discriminate; I used to lie and cheat; I used to let my anger control my emotions; I used to talk down to people; I used to hate; I used to be a fake person; I used to be trustworthy; I used to talk down to people less fortunate than me; I used to be selfish, jealous, envious and self-centered; I used to think the world revolved around me;” or how about “I used to steal”.

Read full story

My 47-year-old Father’s Death Crushed Me Harder Than any Hardship I Endured While I Was in Vietnam

Do Not Die Before I Stop Talking! My 47-year-old father’s death crushed me harder than anything I went through while I was in Vietnam. Cemeteries are the landlords of our lifeless bodies. Inside each casket, you will find a lifetime of memories, if only the residents could talk. For many of us, they also contain the answers to many unspoken questions.

Read full story
10 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Providence Pioneers Boys Soccer Team Wins Semi-State

Headed to IUPUI in Indianapolis to defend their State Championship on October 29th. The top-ranked Providence Pioneers of Clarksville, IN successfully defended their 2020 Semi-State Soccer title in Evansville, Indiana yesterday evening, beating a determined Cascade Cadets team by a score of 4-0. The win moved the Pioneers to the top of the class in the Maxpreps Class 1A High School Soccer rankings.

Read full story

The Lies of a Combat Soldier in Vietnam

When writing home from a war zone, don’t tell them the truth. Ken is a disabled American combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal and the Bronze Star with V device medal.

Read full story
8 comments

A Wide Variety of Websites are Willing to Pay You to Write for Them

Workers and Followers are Needed Everywhere These Days. NewsBreak requires 100 followers and at least 10 published articles before they will let me participate in their earnings program. Needless to say, when I sign on each morning and start my workday, the first order of business is to check my Monetization stats, to see what happened overnight.

Read full story

Post-Traumatic Stress Is A Syndrome

Yes, it IS possible to control Post-Traumatic Stress… I do it every day!. Unrecognizable man talking to a female psychologist — Courtesy: Pexels.com. Before I go much farther, a bit of background is in order here: I have Post Traumatic Stress! I have had Post-Traumatic Stress since 1967. I didn’t realize it, however, until much later. My first counseling session didn’t happen until 1980.

Read full story
9 comments
Indiana State

It’s Harvest Time in Southern Indiana

That means great food, great sounds, plenty of art, and of course, rides for the kids. Harvest time is here! There are plenty of cities, towns, and municipalities throughout southern Indiana — and, no doubt, the rest of the country — where farmers are harvesting their crops of wheat, barley, corn, pumpkins, tobacco, and soybeans, among others, in preparation of getting their goods ready to sell on the market.

Read full story

The Housing Market Was Scorching Hot Through September

There has never been a better time than right now to sell your home. There is nothing tepid about the housing market in the metropolitan Louisville, Kentucky area, nothing at all.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy