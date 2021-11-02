Who Put the Cart Before the Horse and Got Caught With Their Pants Down?

Which industries got caught with their pants down?

Photo by Noah Buscher on Unsplash

Not being prepared to satisfy your customers is a grave business mistake. When the last available microchip is installed, and there are still cars on the assembly line waiting for their turns to be finished, hitting the “off” button is the last thing an employer wants to do.

There are serious repercussions to overcome when the “on” button starts everything running again. What a headache! No, wait, it’s more like “What a pain in the a**!”

When any of the businesses in the auto industry shuts down, it boomerangs across many other industries as well. Observing these shutdowns from a macro environment can tell volumes about the state of the nation’s economy.

This morning, when I went for my daily walk, I turned onto Economy Boulevard. All in all, it was a beautiful, invigorating breath of fresh air. It helped me clear my mind and sharpen my focus.

I began to notice all the cracks in the sidewalk, patched crevices, and bubble gum stuck to the ground. I couldn’t believe people spit out gum on the sidewalks anymore — yuck, it was disgusting. As I continue walking, more inconsistencies began sprouting up through these cracks.

This boulevard is a very different path from my normal routine, not at all similar to Main Street, or Market Street. What makes it so different is the amount of cash floating around the foundations of many of these businesses. There were tons of it, and it looks like it is being used to shore up the foundations of some very rickety businesses!

Photo by Francais a Londres on Unsplash

Tiring from all this goose-necking, I soon sat down at a sidewalk table outside a small Café, where I notice a rather large oddity. All the other business establishments on the block, save this one, were banking institutions — and they were lending money hand over fist, trying to keep the boulevard from being swamped with unemployed workers.

That led me to start analyzing the cause and effect of corporate employers’ decisions to stop production. Who gets impacted the most?

This is what I saw:

EMPLOYEES — The first casualties of a shutdown are the front-line employees, the ones who build whatever product is sold. VENDORS — Next come the businesses that supply the business. A lack of production will result in less need for the vendor’s products. ANCILLARY BUSINESSES — An example of these are companies that depend on the Company’s products to keep themselves afloat. In the Auto Industry, Ford and GM supply fleets of cars to Rental Car companies; An example is Uber, Door Dash, and special delivery services. OTHER INDUSTRIES — Think Disney, Sirius XM, Travel Agencies, Distributors, among others.

Closing The Door Isn’t A Viable Answer.

When any segment of the industry decides to shutter their output — for any reason — the cause and effect to our nation’s economy have far, and wide-reaching effects. It has been reported on by many news outlets since COVID-19 interrupted our production.

Recent history reveals a detailed report from CNBC on February 11th of this year How Covid led to a $60 billion global chip shortage for automakers (cnbc.com) . I encourage everyone to read this article in its entirety to get the complete picture of our national economy, along with some of the issues facing our country.

Photo by Anastasiia Chepinska on Unsplash

Employers need employees; Employees need sustainability for their families. When the flow of money suddenly stops, tension increases. The employee is now focused on a much harder problem to solve: How to pay the bills!

Fortuitously, Unemployment Compensation knocks on your front door. You gratefully open the door, then find a rather diminutive waif standing before you, waving small bundles of cash toward you. He begins to narrate for you the intentions of his visit:

UC: Your Federal and State governments sent me out to your neighborhood because they heard of your current plight — no job and no income. They told me to dole out some cash to you, to help pay the bills and feed the family. It’s a small sum of money compared to what you used to make, but, that’s all they gave me.

YOU: Thanks! Something is always better than nothing. I’ve been looking for other jobs in other industries, but it’s pretty slim pickings right now. All of the decent-paying jobs have been scarfed up by people with more letters behind their last name. I never had a chance to put the ‘alphabet’ behind my name. I was too busy working as a manual laborer.

UC: Well, let’s see how long we can make this money last for you.

When UC drops the last remaining check, your worries and stress reappear, staring at you from your mirror, morning after morning.

New Ways To Deal With Old Problems.

The cause and effect of unemployment can and will leave many families destitute. The government’s attempt at a solution is like patching a tire — it’s only good for so long, then you have to find a new tire, or find a different means of transportation!

What’s needed now isn’t anything ornate, like a battery-operated airplane, or a self-driving car. What’s needed now, more than anything, is fresh ideas and solutions, new ways to deal with employment benefits, disabilities, poverty, and all the other socioeconomic problems facing us.

As a nation, we have to move past the hyperbole and rhetoric our elected leaders spew at us every day. Those methods have only led to gridlock and disenfranchisement of certain segments of our society. I’m reminded of two old sayings that seem appropriate for this moment in our nation’s history:

If You Can’t Change People, Change People.

You Can’t Teach An Old Dog New Tricks.

There is a visible movement in Congress and the Senate to convert our current senior leaders into mentors, allowing “new blood” to take charge of our progress. I don’t think I am pugnacious when I say our current leaders seem more interested in the status quo, rather than generating the verve to tackle these issues with our opponents head-on.

I’ve watched time and time again as our leadership has posited the same stale dog-and-pony show we’ve already seen hundreds of times. To me, that is indicative of the “old days” solutions that have failed our country so miserably.

I don’t pretend to have the answers to these challenges. I wish I did! It would certainly end a tremendous amount of suffering for our nation. What I suggest to every leader at every level of government is to turn off your weak idea machines and listen to your constituency.

Going way back in history, I found this. In a greatly different era, I believe it was Epictetus who said:

‘We have two ears and one mouth so that we can listen twice as much as we speak.’

America needs new heroes to step up, quit playing ‘Politics” as usual, and move this country in a safer direction.

Thanks for reading this!