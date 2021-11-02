The Night My Soon-to-Be Wife Met My Most Recent Ex-Girlfriend

Ken Kayse

If it was going to happen to anybody it was sure to be me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAhNF_0cia3U0D00
The Sting. Photograph: Allstar/Cinetext/Universal

On December 25th, 1973, one of the all-time classic movies was released into theaters nationwide. The name of the movie was “The Sting.” It starred Robert Redford, Paul Newman, and Robert Shaw.

At the time, I worked a job from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. that sometimes stretched to 4 a.m. if I worked overtime. It didn’t leave much time for anything other than work. When I was sleeping, my friends were all working. When I went to work each day, they were just getting home from their work shifts. Eat, sleep, work was my routine for the first several months of 1974.

In April, I was transferred to the day shift. Finally! I had a chance to live a somewhat normal life. On this shift, I worked from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. That meant I had more time to devote to dating life. I was nearly 26 and I had several acquaintances I knew who liked to hang out and go on dates.

The one drawback I had was I drove a 1970 Chevy Nova. That certainly wasn’t a chick magnet, and my friends and co-workers razzed me about it all the time. They would ask me when I was going to get a "big boy" car. My job paid top dollar and I had zero debts, so I finally took the plunge. Back then, I was paid weekly, and it was nothing for me to walk around with two or three paychecks, uncashed in my wallet. I was fairly conservative, if not downright frugal when it came to spending money.

That philosophy was instilled in me when I entered the Army when I was 18. You got paid a set amount monthly, and you had to make it last from one paycheck to the next.

Two weeks before I ended up buying the new car, I had broken up with a girl I had been dating off and on for about six months. She had been encouraging me to check out the Buick Regal because she didn’t like riding in a Nova.

So, in April of 1974, I bit the bullet and traded in my Nova for a brand new Buick Regal. Man, this car had it all. It was a coupe with leather seats, 4-barrel 5.7 l engine, power everything, and even came equipped with floor mats and wire wheel covers. It was tan on the outside and a light brown Naugahyde leather gave the car seats a feeling of luxury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sfeNR_0cia3U0D00
1974 Buick Regal on craigslist

The day I bought the car, I called an old flame and asked her if she’d like to take in a movie. My friends had told me The Sting was playing at one of our local theaters. I asked her if she’d like to go and she said yes.

When I picked her up in my new car, she was impressed. We grabbed a bite to eat before the movie since it didn’t start until 8:00. I remember her asking about why I picked the color of that new car. I told her it was the only color they had on the showroom floor and she laughed.

We finished our meal and headed for the theater parking lot, just across the street from where we ate. The movie lasted for over two hours and it was nearly 10:30 when we headed back to the car. As soon as I approached it, I knew something was wrong.

The back of the car was sitting on concrete blocks, the rear two tires were missing, and all four hubcaps had been stolen. Having just come from watching The Sting, I realized I, myself, had been stung!

Reality quickly set in after that! Here I was, in the middle of a parking lot with a girlfriend I truly liked and was trying to impress, and we were stranded. I had one spare tire that came with the car, so I hurriedly tightened it onto the chassis. I had no clue what I would do at 10:30 at night for the second tire.

Then it hit me! I remembered that my ex-girlfriend owned a Buick Regal just like mine. She would be my one and only chance for reclaiming some sort of sanity out of this mess.

I went back inside the theater, explained my dilemma to the manager and all he could offer was to let me use the phone for free. So, I mustered the courage to call my ex and asked her if she had a spare tire I could borrow. We had left each other on friendly terms, so she agreed and even told me she’d bring it right to me.

Until she arrived with the spare tire a half-hour later, I sweated out how this was going to go over with both the girls. I still liked my ex, but I liked my date better. I could only hope and pray they would see the humor in the situation I was caught in, through no fault of my own.

Thankfully, they were pleasant to each other about the entire situation — subdued, but pleasant just the same. My introduction of each of them wasn’t Svelte by any stretch of the imagination (Sue, this is Ann. Ann, this is Sue.) But, in my defense, it was now after 11:00 and I still had a tire to install, and a girl to get home. I thanked my ex for her graciousness, then got in the car and drove my new girlfriend home.

She and I didn’t talk about our date until two days later, because our schedules conflicted. But she was very good-natured about it. She did see the humor in this catastrophe. Her attitude about how it happened, and what resulted from her meeting my ex-girlfriend made a lasting impression on me.

She ended up being my keeper!

I am a retired entrepreneur who devotes time to my grandchildren and writing a variety of entertaining stories.

