Providence Pioneers Boys Soccer Team Wins Semi-State

Headed to IUPUI in Indianapolis to defend their State Championship on October 29th.

The top-ranked Providence Pioneers of Clarksville, IN successfully defended their 2020 Semi-State Soccer title in Evansville, Indiana yesterday evening, beating a determined Cascade Cadets team by a score of 4-0. The win moved the Pioneers to the top of the class in the Maxpreps Class 1A High School Soccer rankings.

The win also sends the Pioneers (15-3-3) to the State Championship game next Friday in Indianapolis. The Pioneers' Class 1A opponent will be the third-ranked Westview Warriors (16-5). The championship game will be held at the IUPUI soccer field at 8 pm EST. The Warriors, from Topeka, IN, defeated the Indianapolis Park Tudor Panthers 2-1 to punch their ticket to the Class 1A final game.

Providence scored its first goal, by Quentin Hesse, only three minutes into the game. Cascade then had opportunities to score on the other end of the field, but was turned away each time they tried to attempt a shot on goal. The Cadets were able to hold the Pioneers scoreless for the rest of the half.

Once play resumed in the second half, it was the overwhelming speed and defense of the Pioneers that dominated the game. The Cadets were unable to sustain any offensive momentum, which can be attributed to the Pioneers' smothering defense.

The second half scoring by Providence came about due to back-to-back-to-back goals, all scored within 3 minutes of each other near the 15-minute mark of the half.

Team captain and leading scorer, Billy Hoke (Sr) tallied the first goal, followed in quick succession by Luke Jordan (Jr.) off an assist by Billy Hoke, with the final goal scored by Nathan Coker, (Fr.) off a Lazlo Langness (Sr.) assist, vaulting Providence into the State Championship game.

The Pioneers stout defense was led by Jackson Kaiser (Jr), Zak Kaelin (So), and Logan Hutchins. The Cadets didn't have an answer for the stingy, swarming defensemen. The trio combined to help keep the Cadets pinned in their own back yard for much of the game.

Coached by Jake Stengel, the Pioneers hope to become back-to-back State Champions.