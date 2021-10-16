A Wide Variety of Websites are Willing to Pay You to Write for Them

Ken Kayse

Workers and Followers are Needed Everywhere These Days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zpg3f_0cSJADbj00
Image by ijmaki from Pixabay

NewsBreak requires 100 followers and at least 10 published articles before they will let me participate in their earnings program. Needless to say, when I sign on each morning and start my workday, the first order of business is to check my Monetization stats, to see what happened overnight.

This will be the twelfth article I've published so far. Yippee, I'm halfway there! A quick check of my follower base shows I grew my base by 9 followers since yesterday morning. Sadly, that only brings my total followers to 53 out of the required 100, too few to get paid just yet.

While sitting at home, at my shiny new desk in my office, I reflect on all these new-to-me requirements, not only here on NewsBreak, but at a variety of other venues as well.

How many Facebook followers do I have?

How many Twitter followers do I have?

How many LinkedIn followers do I have?

How many follow me on Instagram, Pinterest, Youtube, and so forth?

I completely understand the rationale for these requirements. All of these venues want me as a long-term participant, and they want me to bring along all my followers who aren't yet members of their community, which helps them grow their customer base. That's a brilliant business strategy. Kudos to the guy or gal that came up with this idea--check's in the mail.

But...

There it is! Sooner or later, someone is bound to ask the "but" question:

"But, why are the writers, the ones who are contributing heavily to your success, why are we paid a pittance of the new revenue, especially the ad revenue we bring in?"

New followers will become new members once they get addicted to the wide array of articles, information, and opinions included in the membership package. Maybe they will be attracted by the light and airy humor stories, or the History stories. Whatever their fancy, the owners of the site know one thing is certain: New customers will spread the word to their followers, of whom a significant number will decide to join.

There's nothing wrong with this strategy. In fact, we have seen how successful it can be with the introduction of Facebook, Youtube, Tik Tok, and Twitter. The only drawback to this marketing success story is the small writers (like me) who struggle to reach the vastly larger market.

Then I realized something else is at work here. Growing a user base is much like investing in the stock market--Time IN the market beats timING the market. The longer I stay involved, plus the more articles I produce will yield a larger following.

I have only been writing again for the past four months, so time will tell how long it will take to reach 100 followers. I'm not going to worry about something I can't control. I'm going to keep my head down and keep churning out (hopefully) meaningful articles about my experiences and life in general.

As a retired, former salesman, I can attest to the fact the "Law of large numbers" will have a positive long-range effect on my efforts. I can't wait to see where this leads me a year from now.

Thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a retired entrepreneur who devotes time to my grandchildren, and writing a variety of entertaining stories. I enjoy writing about life experiences, happiness, the qualities of mankind, mental health, and opinion editorials because writing allows me to escape the stress of each day.

374 followers

More from Ken Kayse

My 47-year-old Father’s Death Crushed Me Harder Than any Hardship I Endured While I Was in Vietnam

Do Not Die Before I Stop Talking! My 47-year-old father’s death crushed me harder than anything I went through while I was in Vietnam. Cemeteries are the landlords of our lifeless bodies. Inside each casket, you will find a lifetime of memories, if only the residents could talk. For many of us, they also contain the answers to many unspoken questions.

Read full story
1 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Providence Pioneers Boys Soccer Team Wins Semi-State

Headed to IUPUI in Indianapolis to defend their State Championship on October 29th. The top-ranked Providence Pioneers of Clarksville, IN successfully defended their 2020 Semi-State Soccer title in Evansville, Indiana yesterday evening, beating a determined Cascade Cadets team by a score of 4-0. The win moved the Pioneers to the top of the class in the Maxpreps Class 1A High School Soccer rankings.

Read full story

Election Debate Moderators Need to Pitch Hard Questions Instead of Tossing Slow-Pitch Mudballs

If you don't ask the right questions, you will always get the wrong answers. Source: http://Photo by Yogendra Singh via Unsplash. Ken is a retired entrepreneur. He is married with two adult children and nine grandchildren. He loves traveling and any beach that has sand.

Read full story

The Lies of a Combat Soldier in Vietnam

When writing home from a war zone, don’t tell them the truth. Ken is a disabled American combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal and the Bronze Star with V device medal.

Read full story
1 comments

Post-Traumatic Stress Is A Syndrome

Yes, it IS possible to control Post-Traumatic Stress… I do it every day!. Unrecognizable man talking to a female psychologist — Courtesy: Pexels.com. Before I go much farther, a bit of background is in order here: I have Post Traumatic Stress! I have had Post-Traumatic Stress since 1967. I didn’t realize it, however, until much later. My first counseling session didn’t happen until 1980.

Read full story
9 comments
Indiana State

It’s Harvest Time in Southern Indiana

That means great food, great sounds, plenty of art, and of course, rides for the kids. Harvest time is here! There are plenty of cities, towns, and municipalities throughout southern Indiana — and, no doubt, the rest of the country — where farmers are harvesting their crops of wheat, barley, corn, pumpkins, tobacco, and soybeans, among others, in preparation of getting their goods ready to sell on the market.

Read full story

The Housing Market Was Scorching Hot Through September

There has never been a better time than right now to sell your home. There is nothing tepid about the housing market in the metropolitan Louisville, Kentucky area, nothing at all.

Read full story

Improve Your Skills With the Proper Writing Tools

Today has been an eye-opener for me. I just learned two tips that are helping me become better known to my readers. The first daily tip I picked up came from an article I read, published by Jay Krasnow. In the article, titled: Use This Google Hack To Find Hard-To-Locate Information Quickly," Jay explains the way he searches on Google.

Read full story

Being Suddenly Scared is Called Piloerection

Fright inspires the flight-or-fight instinct in us. Most people I know have a mild startle reaction when they are suddenly surprised by someone or something. Not me! I breakdance into all sorts of contortions and frozen gyrations!

Read full story

The Defeat Of Four Traits Will Usher In A New Era Of American Politics!

POLITICS | GOVERNMENT | FREEDOM | IDEAS | WRITE HERE | HUMAN PARTS. The Defeat Of Four Traits Will Usher In A New Era Of American Politics!. The defeat of fake news, fear, persuasion, and distraction will bring a new form of government to our country.

Read full story
53 comments

Fend for Yourself is an Old Way of Parenting

PARENTING | EDUCATION | LIFE | LIFE LESSONS | NON-FICTION. Why raise a child, only to let them F.F.Y. when we die?. Courtesy: Gordon Johnson • USA • via PixabayCourtesy: Gordon Johnson • USA • via Pixabay.

Read full story

We Remain Married For 46 (70) Years… And Still Counting

We Have Been Married For 46 (70) Years… And Still Counting. Actually, 71 years, but the first 25 years kinda sorta don’t count!. The first time I met my future wife, I had fallen on top of her, when we were simultaneously tossed out of a wagon together. I was the lucky one because I landed on top of her, our heads bumped at the wrong angle, and she got a cut forehead, which left a nice little scar for proof. I was 3, and she was 2!

Read full story
27 comments

I Could Kick Myself!

While I was in Vietnam, my folks would write and tell me not to let it change me, as if I had a choice in the matter!. Most of what is written here were taken from notes I wrote to myself back in 1987, some 20 years after I left the war zone. They were an effort to relieve some of the PTSD symptoms I was experiencing. I have intentionally left these notes unedited, for the reader to see the true emotions of what I was feeling at the time.

Read full story
2 comments

Bah, Humbug! Beware The Charlatans Driving Trojan Horses!

Bah, Humbug! Beware of Charlatans Driving Trojan Horses!. Beware of Trojan HorsesPhoto by KEMAL HAYIT from Pexels. Trust is of the utmost importance to us, and our society as well!

Read full story

No One Wants To Be Wrong When Someone New Enters Our Lives

I enjoy watching people’s actions, reactions, facial expressions, and even their emotions. It allows me to glean a great deal of information from a person just by watching their responses to various situations.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy