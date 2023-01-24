Getting Free Disaster Assistance from hurricane damage

Crisis Cleanup hotline Photo by Crisis CleanUp

I’m one of many volunteers from around the country coming to Selma, Alabama to help those impacted by the hurricanes on 12 January, 2023. Non-government agencies all around the United States deploy teams of volunteers and equipment to help those impacted by the storms. If you have been impacted and need help cleaning up call (334) 209-3003. Free help from non-government agencies on the ground and ready to assist those in need are waiting for the call!. Volunteer organizations from around the country respond to disasters, and they rely on those impacted to request assistance. These organizations do not charge for their services and prioritize those in most need of assistance including the elderly, veterans, and first responders.

Crisis Cleanup operates the virtual call center with an army of volunteers around the country who take calls, initiate requests for non-government organizations like Team Rubicon, Samaritan's Purse, and local church and civic groups who are deployed in the area to muck out houses, cut downed trees, put debris on the curb and try to leave the impacted residence cleaner than they found it. Volunteers spend their days in the community helping and rest in local churches, clubs, or veterans organizations. Their gift of time and talents are for those impacted and in most need of assistance. If you know someone in the Dallas County, Alabama (or surrounding countries) please share the number set up to provide assistance in Central Alabama.

The volunteer organizations will only remain in the area while assistance is needed #disasterrelief #disasterrecovery #selma