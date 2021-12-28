Tomorrow Was Yesterday When Today Was Tomorrow

Convoluted, you say? No such thing. There's a perfectly logical explanation.



Time, it appears, is an aberration! There is no tomorrow or yesterday. There is only today! At least, that's my reality.

When I sat down at my desk to write today's article, I thought I was going to concentrate on New Year's Resolutions. But then I got to thinking, "Why am I so worried about preparing for tomorrow when I'm not positive tomorrow will ever get here?"

You see, today is the here and now in which we live. Today is everyone's reality. The lessons we learned from yesterday should be acted upon today and be positive for our development as humans. There is no "tomorrow." It is an absurdity we lodge in our minds like a beacon of hope for something better.

Think about it this way: "Today" is always here. It wakes up with us and goes to sleep with us each and every day of our lives. Whatever we have experienced in the past, "yesterday," cannot be undone, cannot be changed. If we want change to occur, we have to change what we do today, because the falsity of "tomorrow" becoming real is non-existent.

Referring back to my New Year's Resolutions statement, that means I have to implement whatever changes I want to happen in my life in real-time, today. I can't be satisfied to sit around and wait for something to happen "tomorrow."

That reminds me of something Yoda said to Luke in the movie Star Wars: "Do or do not--there is no try." The same holds true for resolutions. They are either done or not done. The nice reality behind this, however, is that as each second passes in our day, we get the chance to start over.

Teaching our brains to think differently and to have a positive mental attitude will have a dramatic effect on everyone's "today." The only actions that count are the ones that are attempted here and now.

I'm not waiting on January 1st, 2022 to initiate the changes I want to make in my daily life. I have decided to start them today.

Thanks for reading this!