How Many Times Has Chicken Little Been Right?

Imaginary acorns keep falling on our heads!

Photo by Önder Örtel on Unsplash

Well, hi there neighbor! Come on in and have a seat. Want some coffee?

I’m so glad you stopped by today. I’ve been expecting you for some time now.

Say, you feelin’ okay? You look dazed and confused all of a sudden. Maybe you're just a bit addled, perhaps? Really?

Well, let’s see if I can clear up some of that confusion for ya’. I’m guessing you’re concerned about all those changes going on with _______, (insert your Company's name here). It seems they’re going through some growing pains this year.

What’s that? They didn’t consult any of you before they announced the changes? Well, I’ll be danged! Is that what caused all this ruckus? I’ve heard about some of those changes myself, something about changing the pay structure, favoring one way of doing things over others, messin’ with the distribution system. But, I don’t pay any mind to all that. I just keep my head down and do my job... keeps me out of trouble that way!

Huh? What do you mean I have to take a side in all this? I have taken a side… mine! While y’all have been griping and moaning and groaning, I’ve been reading some. I’ve learned a lot about these changes.

You see, I’m one of those point/counterpoint types of guy. I’ve tried to compare each side’s arguments fair and square. I even leaned on a trick I learned from a book about Ben Franklin’s life.

When ole’ Ben found himself hemmin’ and hawin’ about an important decision he had to make, he’d take out his pencil and draw a large “T” on a piece of paper.

On one side of the page, he would list all the advantages of his decision. On the other side, of course, he listed all the negatives, the disadvantages. When he was done, he would go with his gut and make the choice he wanted all along. But, he used that exercise to ferret out all the details, to make sure he wasn’t missing some highly important fact.

Do you know what I found when I converted Ben’s trick into the “here and now?” I found that _______, (insert your Company's name here) has one huge advantage on her side of the page that wasn’t reconcilable on the other side of the page.

The one clear difference between the two sides? Well, it should have been obvious to all of us from the get-go. She owns the business!

The way I look at it, if she is gracious enough to allow me into her business at any time, all hours of the day, no questions asked, the least I can do to thank her would be to keep my big mouth shut so she can get some rest now and then. But, that’s just me, I can’t speak for anyone else!

Oh, one other fact I need to point out: This lady is a businesswoman. That means she has to make the best decisions possible for her and the company’s survival. I don’t have to agree with her decisions, and I don’t have to like her decisions. But, I do have to respect her right to make the decisions.

Every company reaches a place and time where they have to continue to grow. As they do, there are constraints you and I aren’t aware of that may be impeding its growth. Let me repeat part of that: We aren’t aware of all the facts leading up to these business decisions.

In essence, that means we are using limited information to criticize changes that may be critical to the company’s very existence. That means we are in the blind, searching for answers and conjuring up all sorts of dread for our future.

Tell me now, when was the last time Chicken Little was right? I don't see a Skyfall on the horizon.

Thanks for reading this!