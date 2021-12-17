Questions! I Have Questions… aka Fluff!

Slow news days make writing fun for some of us.

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

I am positive everybody does stuff like this in their brain. I mean, how are we supposed to refrain? No, not poetry.

Here's the setup: You are reading or have read several articles or something you found in a book or magazine. Everything you read makes you reflect and wonder "How would I do this," or "What would I have done," or a zillion other questions that zoom through all those pages in your mind.

So many of the recent articles I've read, from a vast array of sources, have made me pause long enough during the storytelling to wonder about what wasn't said in the story, or how it didn't provide an answer that could have helped the authors tie their points together nice and neatly, to form a better conclusion.

My questions usually revolve around the mundane thoughts we routinely perform while reading, without asking why. Some of these thoughts will overpower my brain, holding it hostage until I can come up with enough answers to offer as a token of goodwill for letting me think again.

Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash

Everywhere I go and with everything I read, these questions just keep popping up in my head. Am I okay? No, are you okay? No wait, I'm okay, but I'm not so sure about you.

I could continue, but I think you get my point. Writing doesn't always have to be boring or considered "work." A brief bit of levity helps clear my mind from time to time. It gives me a chance to laugh at myself and hopefully provides someone else a smile or two.

Thanks for reading this!