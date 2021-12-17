Your Body Language Can Reveal Your Hidden Thoughts

Ken

Not being argumentative may change you forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vlKEu_0dKFkC2p00
Courtesy: Public Domain

An important caveat is in order here: While I have extensive experience in “People-Watching”, I am not an expert! The words you are reading are mine and mine alone. My thoughts have been formed by 45 years of deciphering body language and verbal language in sales and service situations. But, that doesn’t make me a take-it-to-the-bank authority on the subject.

I like to people-watch! I enjoy watching people’s actions, reactions, facial expressions, and even their emotions. It allows me to glean a great deal of information from them just by watching their responses to various situations.

Having gotten that out of the way, let me assure you that watching anyone’s reactions is a skill that must be practiced. Just like a professional athlete practices each day, if you're intent is to learn how to “read” a person, you need to practice every day.

Salespeople are a different breed, altogether. They have to be able to tell if their customers’ brains will be OPEN or CLOSED to certain trends, ideas, or philosophies they present. There’s a very thin line between “teaching” and “preaching”. Any salesperson will tell you they have to be flexible.

They have to be willing, at times, to wade into the shallow end of the pool while also being willing to dive into the deep. In other words, they have to achieve some level of agreement with their customers. They have to connect.

Being attentive to a person’s verbal and non-verbal communications will help you know what is “safe” to talk about as well as what is “taboo”. Why is this necessary? Because, no one wants to be “wrong”, especially when they are trying to establish a new relationship or friendship. That would be akin to starting off on the wrong foot and having things get worse.

People-watching is a learned skill. Almost anyone can develop this skill, as long as they put in the time and effort, have tons of patience, and constant practice. I developed this skill as a career insurance professional over 45 years.

I have studied people before, during, and after I met with them, which helped me to be prepared to meet with them, discuss the ideas I wanted to convey to them, and hopefully get agreement from them to move forward. I didn’t always get it right, either.

“Reading” a person is a very humbling experience. It is accomplished by taking mental notes of their facial expressions, their posture, and even the inflection of their voice as they speak, while also closely listening to what they say. If you lose a person's attention for even a little bit of time, I can guarantee you will be hard-pressed to get it back! That is why a person’s non-verbal communication is just as important as their verbal communication.

Watching someone roll their eyes, or wrinkle their nose, or cross their arms on their chest are telltale signs which give you a ton of information about their thought process, and, depending on the subject of the conversation, how their belief system was structured.

I try to give people the benefit of a doubt as they convey their feelings and thoughts on any particular subject, especially if I disagree with their philosophy. I want to hear the other side’s interpretation of a subject because it helps broaden my understanding and occasionally brings light to the holes in my own logic.

In conversation, I take great pain to distract my mind from my own beliefs so I can concentrate on another person’s viewpoint, no matter how dissimilar it is to mine. I find it keeps me focused on the other person and doesn’t detract from our conversation by becoming combative or disagreeable.

Like a dutiful reporter will so often do, I try to ask open-ended questions: Who, what, when, where, why, and how. By not being judgmental about their beliefs and opinions, I learn more about the person and can form my recommendations to them in a more constructive manner.

Have you ever heard someone say: He/she sure is opinionated? Usually, it is said when someone offers their thoughts on some controversy or belief that is rooted in their upbringing or on the beliefs of the “influencers” or role models in their lives. In reality, we are all opinionated. Some of us are just more vocal with our thoughts than others.

If you are intent on continuing an acquaintance with someone, I recommend you put aside your beliefs, your convictions, and, in essence, your ego. You should devote all your strength to learning about this new person in your life.

There will be plenty of opportunity down the road to prove them wrong.

Your comments are humbly appreciated. Please share this with your family and friends.

Thanks for reading this!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Life LessonsCalmPatienceChangeHumanity

Comments / 0

Published by

Being a "Lefty," my writing tends to lean a little to the left, but I consider myself an Independent--I'm willing to listen to all sides. Writing gives me a chance to gather my thoughts. All my life I have been a glass-half-full believer.

1472 followers

More from Ken

Happy Holidays to You and Your Family

Now make sure you’re out of this house by December 31st!!. That old adage “if anything can go wrong, it will go wrong” is alive and well. It currently resides in my house with me and my wife.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

My Top Five Gift-Shopping Destinations This Year

Good luck finding a parking spot this Holiday shopping season. "busy, busy bees." by Ceratosaurrr. is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. The shopping scene in Louisville is teeming with a gaggle of shoppers this year. Metro Louisville's roads are backed up in all directions near most Mall outlets. It seems nothing, not even the obnoxious rain, will stop people from finally getting out of the house to search for bargains.

Read full story

A Potpourri of Propitious Profits

You can make sentences with one letter! Pretty persnickety, if you ask me. Forget Peter Piper Picked a Peck of Pickles…We can do much better than that!. Out of the eight to ten articles I select to read each day, one, in particular, struck my fancy. It was written on March 20th by Mary Devries. The title is “The Secret Ingredient for Curation Success New Writers Need to Know”. The article explains your best chances of getting curated.

Read full story

The Birth of a Grandchild Renews the Spirit of Life

When a child is born into our family, there’s joy and jubilation everywhere. The child receives scores of visitors at the hospital, and then again when Mom and Dad bring the baby home. More visitors swarm the house to welcome the new baby into our family.

Read full story
17 comments

The Day the Imposter Within Me Got Lucky

“Imposters Bar” by Tim Ellis is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0. An important caveat is in order here:While I have extensive experience in “People-Watching”, I am not an expert! The words I am expressing are mine and mine alone. My thoughts have been formed by 45 years of deciphering body language and verbal language in sales and service situations. But, that doesn’t make me a take-it-to-the-bank authority on this or any other subject.

Read full story

The Montagnard Women Of Dak Pek, Vietnam

August 3rd, 1967: A brief respite from war. Most of what I have written here was taken from notes I wrote to myself back in 1987, some 20 years after I left Vietnam. They were an effort to relieve some of the PTSD symptoms I was experiencing. I have intentionally left these notes unedited, for the reader to see the true emotions of what I was feeling at the time.

Read full story
6 comments

How Many Times Has Chicken Little Been Right?

Well, hi there neighbor! Come on in and have a seat. Want some coffee?. I’m so glad you stopped by today. I’ve been expecting you for some time now. Say, you feelin’ okay? You look dazed and confused all of a sudden. Maybe you're just a bit addled, perhaps? Really?

Read full story

Questions! I Have Questions… aka Fluff!

Slow news days make writing fun for some of us. I am positive everybody does stuff like this in their brain. I mean, how are we supposed to refrain? No, not poetry. Here's the setup: You are reading or have read several articles or something you found in a book or magazine. Everything you read makes you reflect and wonder "How would I do this," or "What would I have done," or a zillion other questions that zoom through all those pages in your mind.

Read full story

The F.D.A. Has Approved a New Drug to Help Control Obesity

Waiting for a treatment to help combat obesity? For many of us, It is finally here!. An important caveat is in order here:I am not a doctor or a member of a medical profession. That means I am not an expert! The words you are reading are mine and mine alone. Please consult with your family physician or a medical specialist for any medical problems you are experiencing.

Read full story
386 comments

When and Why “Tomorrow” Is Never a Good Answer

Never put off until tomorrow that which can be done today. “Tomorrow… tomorrow,” I said emphatically. Sheesh, I get so tired of nagging and nitpicking. It’s as if people think they have to force you to do something you already had plans to do… only not on their schedule.

Read full story
4 comments

A Tale of Two Years--Goodbye 2021 Goals, Hello 2022 Goals

Like the tide rushing in to erase this past year, we must all be prepared to welcome 2022 with newfound hope and the promise of better things to come. Every year around this time, we all start pondering what we want to accomplish in the next 365 days or so. We want next year to be different, yet better. Some of us will start making subtle changes to how we think and act, or how we perform at our workplaces.

Read full story

Are you prepared for the wintry cold and flu season?

Do you feel achy, tired, and have a sore throat and stuffed-up nose all of a sudden? Can it be blamed on Fall’s allergy season? Or, could it be something else, like maybe it’s the flu?

Read full story
13 comments

Life’s Most Precious Jewels!

The most prized stone on Earth is the diamond. Its luster, sheen, and even its durability are highly sought qualities in our world of materialism. I think about diamonds in a different context. I consider them the baubles of life, not the true gems they are valued to be by our society.

Read full story

The Things People Will Do to Get Under Your Skin

Grinding Teeth are Notorious for Making Us Angry With Each Other. I know I’m just an average Joe (umm, Ken), living an average life, in an average town, with an average family. I own the average house, drive an average car, sleep in an average bed, had an average career, and now live an average retired life.

Read full story

Adopt the Always-Present Change in Our Lives

Embrace the presence of life’s challenging changes for happiness. There was a time in my teens where I thought I knew everything. There was a time in my 20s when I felt strong and indestructible.

Read full story

Nothing Lasts Forever in Our World

The Senselessness of War — Forever Disappears When We Die. “Falling Away.” by Hammonton Photography is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0. Autumn brings its aroma to the air we breathe when we open the door each morning these days. It rushes past us, freshening our homes with its scent, reminding us nothing stays the same — nothing lasts forever.

Read full story

The Student Loan Forbearance Program Ends January 31st, 2022

Get Ready to Start Making Your Student Loan Payments Again. The federal student loan forbearance program, administered by the Department of Education, is being discontinued. The payment suspension, interest-free forbearance program, enacted on March 13th, 2020 by then-President Trump, will expire on January 31st, 2022. That means payments on federal student loans will begin again as soon as February 1, 2022.

Read full story
7 comments

Searching for Your Next Best Job in 2022

Criteria you might want to check for on your next employer’s resumé. Yesterday’s Typical Employer question: Can you tell me why there’s an empty space in your employment history?

Read full story
1 comments

Forgiveness is Like Stubbing Your Toe on the Bedpost

After the pain subsides, you can forgive yourself for being clumsy, but you’ll never forget where you stubbed your toe!. Should we forgive a broken heart, a broken promise, or what about a broken trust?

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy