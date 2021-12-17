Your Body Language Can Reveal Your Hidden Thoughts

Not being argumentative may change you forever.

An important caveat is in order here: While I have extensive experience in “People-Watching”, I am not an expert! The words you are reading are mine and mine alone. My thoughts have been formed by 45 years of deciphering body language and verbal language in sales and service situations. But, that doesn’t make me a take-it-to-the-bank authority on the subject.

I like to people-watch! I enjoy watching people’s actions, reactions, facial expressions, and even their emotions. It allows me to glean a great deal of information from them just by watching their responses to various situations.

Having gotten that out of the way, let me assure you that watching anyone’s reactions is a skill that must be practiced. Just like a professional athlete practices each day, if you're intent is to learn how to “read” a person, you need to practice every day.

Salespeople are a different breed, altogether. They have to be able to tell if their customers’ brains will be OPEN or CLOSED to certain trends, ideas, or philosophies they present. There’s a very thin line between “teaching” and “preaching”. Any salesperson will tell you they have to be flexible.

They have to be willing, at times, to wade into the shallow end of the pool while also being willing to dive into the deep. In other words, they have to achieve some level of agreement with their customers. They have to connect.

Being attentive to a person’s verbal and non-verbal communications will help you know what is “safe” to talk about as well as what is “taboo”. Why is this necessary? Because, no one wants to be “wrong”, especially when they are trying to establish a new relationship or friendship. That would be akin to starting off on the wrong foot and having things get worse.

People-watching is a learned skill. Almost anyone can develop this skill, as long as they put in the time and effort, have tons of patience, and constant practice. I developed this skill as a career insurance professional over 45 years.

I have studied people before, during, and after I met with them, which helped me to be prepared to meet with them, discuss the ideas I wanted to convey to them, and hopefully get agreement from them to move forward. I didn’t always get it right, either.

“Reading” a person is a very humbling experience. It is accomplished by taking mental notes of their facial expressions, their posture, and even the inflection of their voice as they speak, while also closely listening to what they say. If you lose a person's attention for even a little bit of time, I can guarantee you will be hard-pressed to get it back! That is why a person’s non-verbal communication is just as important as their verbal communication.

Watching someone roll their eyes, or wrinkle their nose, or cross their arms on their chest are telltale signs which give you a ton of information about their thought process, and, depending on the subject of the conversation, how their belief system was structured.

I try to give people the benefit of a doubt as they convey their feelings and thoughts on any particular subject, especially if I disagree with their philosophy. I want to hear the other side’s interpretation of a subject because it helps broaden my understanding and occasionally brings light to the holes in my own logic.

In conversation, I take great pain to distract my mind from my own beliefs so I can concentrate on another person’s viewpoint, no matter how dissimilar it is to mine. I find it keeps me focused on the other person and doesn’t detract from our conversation by becoming combative or disagreeable.

Like a dutiful reporter will so often do, I try to ask open-ended questions: Who, what, when, where, why, and how. By not being judgmental about their beliefs and opinions, I learn more about the person and can form my recommendations to them in a more constructive manner.

Have you ever heard someone say: He/she sure is opinionated? Usually, it is said when someone offers their thoughts on some controversy or belief that is rooted in their upbringing or on the beliefs of the “influencers” or role models in their lives. In reality, we are all opinionated. Some of us are just more vocal with our thoughts than others.

If you are intent on continuing an acquaintance with someone, I recommend you put aside your beliefs, your convictions, and, in essence, your ego. You should devote all your strength to learning about this new person in your life.

There will be plenty of opportunity down the road to prove them wrong.

