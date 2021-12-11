Life’s Most Precious Jewels!

Each Life is Endowed with Many Beautiful Jewels!

The most prized stone on Earth is the diamond. Its luster, sheen, and even its durability are highly sought qualities in our world of materialism.

I think about diamonds in a different context. I consider them the baubles of life, not the true gems they are valued to be by our society.

Why? Because diamonds, no matter how expensive or rare they may be, can be taken from us just as quickly as we obtained them. Whether they are lost, or stolen, or simply misplaced, their materialistic price can, for the most part, be recouped.

My gems of life are probably very different from others, as mine relates to importance, not monetary value.

For a moment, I want you to think about the most important items in your life that can’t be replaced, such as your health, your mental acuity, your agility, and yes, even your love.

For me, then, these are the precious jewels each of us has been given, to some degree, that help us through our daily lives.

The jewel of Health

In both of its forms, physical and mental, health is an invaluable jewel in my life. Physically, I’ve been slowed by some minor weaknesses, most of which are attributable to the effects of Father Time catching up with me. Mentally, it’s a different matter altogether. Intellectually, I’m relatively safe. I don’t worry about Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s or cancer (so far).

But, I do struggle. I fear I am falling behind with my grandchildren, the teens, and the preteens of today. Nowadays, I have to call them for help when I don’t know how to use a feature on my phone. I have to get them to describe for me the difference between a meme, a gif, or a jpeg. Instagram is another struggle for me. It’s here today, gone today! How am I supposed to keep up?

The jewel of Life

Yes, life itself is a jewel I have sometimes taken for granted. When I open my eyes and breathe, I feel blessed and fortunate to be alive. There are so many instances I can recall where someone I know has fought and lost the battle for life. I feel great sorrow and sadness for their passing, yet deep gratitude for being able to see another sunset.

The jewels of being able to walk, talk, see, hear, touch, feel and smell.

Have you ever known anyone unable to do any of these? Perhaps someone who is paraplegic, or maybe they lost the use of their legs for a few weeks? What about a friend or family member who lost their voice?

Surely, we have known someone who either can’t hear or doesn’t hear well without aids, right? Another example would be someone who has lost their ability to touch or feel, or even smell something. Loss of any of these senses is considered a disability.

Sometimes, we will hear of a person who overcomes the odds, someone who works above and beyond their “perceived” limits. They continue to live what we would term an “ordinary” life or a “normal” life. They don’t see their loss of ability with the same vision we use.

Whatever financial wealth I achieve is meaningless, if I can’t recover these precious jewels if they become lost or somehow are taken from me. What good is a car, or pool, or airplane if I can’t use them? I am humbled by the wealth that showers me each and every day.

Personally, I have been given all of these jewels and they are very useful to me. I make a point to use the beautiful jewels listed above on a daily basis.

I don’t believe it is automatically granted that I will always have these abilities, so I take a “use it or lose it” attitude. I am so thankful to be able to wiggle my fingers and toes each morning.

Life can be mean, but it is never meaningless! -- Ken Kayse

Thanks for reading!

For more of my writing, please follow me. I'd appreciate it.